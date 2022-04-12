ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge wall of fire appears to engulf cop on bomb training course

By Liam Coleman
 1 day ago
A WALL of flame looks about to engulf a police officer on a bomb training course with echoes of The Hurt Locker.

And a courageous technician in a full-face helmet and protective clothing appears to walk away with a disposal kit as two devices go off.

A wall of fire looks like it's about to engulf a police officer on a bomb training course Credit: Getty
A courageous technician in a full-face helmet and protective clothing walks away with a disposal kit as two devices go off Credit: Getty
The images echo the film The Hurt Locker Credit: Summit Entertainment

The pair were on a two-week course for officers in Nanning, China, learning to deal with scenarios like those in the 2008 bomb disposal movie.

The drills include searching for bombs and defusing them.

The military exercise was for officers from the People’s Armed Police of Guangxi, in the south of the country.

The drills were part of a two-week course for officers in Nanning, China Credit: Getty

