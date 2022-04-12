ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Lawmakers hold press conference regarding border crisis in Yuma

By Marcos Icahuate
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVISF_0f7HHndv00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, several government officials, including House representatives, conducted a press conference about the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

Several of these lawmakers visited the uncompleted border wall in Yuma along with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities.

Representatives leading the border wall tour were House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSUaN_0f7HHndv00
A fake ID was found at the border, says one official

Those who attended the border wall visit were Reps. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

After the border tour, a press conference was held at the Main Yuma Library.

Many who spoke at the conference were upset over the Biden Administration's silence and lack of action, with one congressman stating, "This is Biden's border crisis."

These lawmakers collectively urge President Biden to not rescind Title 42, as Border Patrol agents continue to be overwhelmed.

When asked what should be expected if Title 42 ends, one congressman mentioned at least 18k more apprehensions per day may happen.

A livestream of the press conference can be watched below:

The post Lawmakers hold press conference regarding border crisis in Yuma appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

