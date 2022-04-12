ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take...

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf breakers will also be elevated between 3 and 5 feet along coastal portions of Alabama and the western Florida panhandle through Thursday morning.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to slowly decrease the next couple of days and could fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to slowly decrease the next couple of days and could fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
County
Galveston County, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Florida. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 200 AM CDT At 1256 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Laurel Hill to 4 miles northeast of Bon Secour. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND EASTERN GEORGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson Gusty showers will impact portions of southeastern Dickenson, southern Buchanan, McDowell and southern Wyoming Counties through 230 AM EDT At 143 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from 6 miles southeast of Hanover to near Davenport. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Welch, Davenport, Gary, War, Northfork, Trammel, Davy, Bradshaw, Iaeger, Keystone, Anawalt, Kimball, Jolo, Oakwood, Stacy, Maybeury, Elbert, Coalwood, Avondale and Cucumber. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occuring. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following county, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1129 PM CDT, The James River at Springfield is in minor flood stage. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Springfield, Turners and Galloway. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BUTLER...CRENSHAW...EAST CENTRAL CONECUH AND NORTHERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Highland Home to 4 miles west of Rutledge to 9 miles northwest of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, McKenzie, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood, Petrey and Highland Home. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CRENSHAW AND NORTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lapine to Luverne to 3 miles north of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood and Petrey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Martin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Indiana, including the following county, Martin. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 132 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shoals. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Tornado Watch issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Tammany TORNADO WATCH 128 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 PARISH IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ST. TAMMANY IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY ST. LOUIS, COVINGTON, DIAMONDHEAD, GAUTIER, GULFPORT, LACOMBE, MANDEVILLE, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, SLIDELL, ST. MARTIN, AND WAVELAND.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Henry; Houston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dale, southwestern Henry, Coffee, Geneva and northwestern Houston Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Antioch to 12 miles west of Ariton to near New Brockton to near Elba to near Opp to 12 miles northwest of Samson to 9 miles north of Lockhart. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Geneva, Enterprise, Headland, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Newton, New Brockton, Ariton, Pinckard, Kinsey and Lee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Cascades; South Washington Coast; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills BLACK ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING Black ice will be possible tonight as skies periodically clear. Motorists should drive under the assumption roads are icy through the first couple hours after sunrise Thursday morning or until sunlight reaches the road surfaces.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Flood Watch issued for St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St. John The Baptist FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be likely with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Higher elevations of interior northwest California including Hayfork Summit and Scott Mountain pass along Highway 3...also along Highway 36 at Southfork Summit and near the Trinity/Shasta County border. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elmore; Montgomery SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA ELMORE MONTGOMERY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, AND WETUMPKA.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Bernard, St. Charles, Orleans, southeastern St. Tammany, east central Lafourche, Jefferson, northwestern Plaquemines Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and southern Hancock Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1154 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Catherine to near Luling. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Hahnville, Diamondhead, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine and Luling. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 215 and 258. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 4 and 15. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA

