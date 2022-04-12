Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occuring. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following county, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1129 PM CDT, The James River at Springfield is in minor flood stage. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Springfield, Turners and Galloway. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO