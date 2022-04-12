ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Anthony Mackie Filming Twisted Metal in a Few Weeks, Not Captain America 4

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain America 4 is not the next thing on actor Anthony Mackie's schedule despite what you may have heard. Following an interview with ExtraTV last night that went viral, wherein the Avengers star responded to a question of when he starts "filming" by saying it would be "a few weeks," it...

comicbook.com

Related
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Michael Rooker Breaks Silence on Potential Comeback

Yondu's death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is easily one of the most tear-jerking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and I'd even dare say that it's up there with Tony Stark's death. Following Michael Rooker's MCU exit in 2017, the fandom has undoubtedly grown to appreciate the actor and the character, so much so that there have been pleas to have Yondu returning from the dead. Now, Rooker himself is finally breaking his silence on his future in the billion-dollar franchise ahead of.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Sebastian Stan
ComicBook

Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twisted Metal#Captain America#Film Star#Avengers#Falcon#The Winter Soldier
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Why His Marvel Character Isn’t An Avenger

Doctor Strange hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene in late 2016, and since then he’s been keeping busy helping out his fellow superheroes in Thor: Ragnarok, the latter two Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige considers him this superhero franchise’s “anchor.” However, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is firmly allied with various Avengers, the actor doesn’t consider Stephen Strange to be an official member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Appears in New Photo for Avengers: Quantum Encounter

There's a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month's long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There's also some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.
MOVIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vin Diesel welcomes fellow MCU star to Fast and Furious ‘family’

Vin Diesel has welcomed a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star to the Fast & Furious franchise.Production for the 10th instalment in the long-running franchise is gearing up, and Diesel made the casting announcement on Instagram on Saturday (9 April).The actor shared a picture of himself on the social media site alongside Brie Larson.Diesel plays Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, while Larson plays Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel. ‘Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s Captain Marvel,’ Diesel wrote, adding: “Clearly there...
MOVIES
E! News

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Joining Dakota Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Watch: Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?. Sydney Sweeney has us caught in her web. The Euphoria star will be joining Dakota Johnson in Marvel's upcoming film Madame Web, according to Deadline. The new Sony Pictures superhero installment will center on the comic book character Madame Web, an elderly woman with psychic sensory abilities who thrives off a spiderweb that operates as her life support. Dakota will play the titular hero, but it is still unknown what role Sydney will take on.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reportedly Bringing Back Major Star From First Movie

It appears that another Black Panther star will be returning for the film's upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya appeared in the first film as W'Kabi, friend to T'challa, husband to Okoye, and a warrior for the Border Tribe. In the first film he joined forces with Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger and was ultimately defeated by T'Challa and company. There were no previous announcements that the actor would return, but now it seems like he'll definitely appear in the sequel.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA

