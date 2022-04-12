JCC board reacts as president becomes finalist at 2 other colleges

INSTITUTE, W. Va. (AP) - Three finalists to become West Virginia State University’s next president are visiting the campus in Institute this week. The Presidential Search Committee last week chose the finalists. The school said they are Ericke S. Cage, the school’s interim president; Lawrence T. Potter Jr., chief...
The vice president of instruction at Centralia College has been named as a board member for the Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA), a national association dedicated to promoting affordable access to community college baccalaureate degrees. Dr. Joyce Hammer was named to the CCBA Board of Directors during CCBA’s annual conference...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville School Board has named three finalists as the district searches for its next superintendent. During a special board meeting Thursday evening, the board named Mark Holzman, Ryan Krohn and Cassandra Schug as the top three candidates out of a pool of 19 applicants. Holzman is currently the superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District, while Krohn is the superintendent of the Stone Bank School District and Schug is the superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District.
The community will get the opportunity to meet the candidates between March 21 and 24. Portland Community College's presidential search effort has produced a pool of four finalists to replace the retiring President Mark Mitsui. Candidates under consideration are Adrien Bennings, Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus, Craig Herndon and Shouan Pan. They were selected from a group of eight semi-finalists who had been winnowed down from more than 40 applicants from around the country. In-person finalist visits are set for Monday through Thursday, March 21 to 24. Each candidate will participate in two open forums as part of their visits, to enable...
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College announced Tuesday it has appointed Frank Shushok Jr., Ph.D. to be the school’s 12th president. Shushok replaces Michael Maxey, who is retiring in July after serving as the school’s president for 15 years. “Throughout the Presidential search, Dr. Shushok inspired us with...
The State Board for Community Colleges has certified four finalists for the position of president at Piedmont Virginia Community College. The finalists were among 96 applicants from across the nation. The four finalists, in alphabetical order, are Dr. Julie Leidig of Centreville, Va.; Dr. Jean Runyon of Fort Collins, Colo.;...
29 from high school chosen to perform in two showcase categories in recent three-day event in SalemTwenty-nine Oregon City High School Thespians of troupe #1907 attended the Oregon State Thespian Festival and Competition, held March 31-April 2 in Salem. Of these 29 students, 23 of them competed in six state-qualifying pieces for a spot in the All-State Showcase performance in front of all the attendees. "It is amazing to get that many students to qualify for state in the first place, let alone have a student be chosen for the showcase," said Jorie Jones, OCHS drama teacher. In the group acting category, students chosen to perform a scene from "A Piece of My Heart," by Shirley Lauro, included Elise Ascura, Jynx Bridgwater, Alyssa Newton, Jasmine Ramirez, Aubrey Rine, Daivon Walker and Orion Wright. In the large group, musical category, students who performed "Welcome to the Rock," from "Come From Away," included Sea Archer-Masters, Derek Baker, Harleen Brar, Dylan Breland, Aidan Colvin, Alyssa Colvin, Evan Hamilton, Georgia Hatch, Gus Murino-Brault and Alyssa Newton. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics has named Anthony Harris the Event Operations Manager/Athletic Equipment Supervisor. In his role, Harris is responsible for the game management and staffing of events hosted by Michigan Tech Athletics and also the athletic equipment operation and staffing. Harris has spent the past six...
