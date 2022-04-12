Meridian Students Receive Memorial Scholarships

The Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education recently awarded scholarships to nine students from Meridian Technology Center. Guthrie students Kacey Acker and Kathy Morris; Savannah Spain, Ponca...
Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) has received $25,000 to help fund scholarships for those in financial need on the cross country team. Local businessman, civic leader and community advocate George Westmoreland and family made the generous donation. “The Westmoreland family is honored to be able to...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most would agree, teaching at the high school level takes a special person. For UNR Student Noah Walls it was second nature to him. While he’s getting his master’s degree now, two years ago he was in his senior year working towards a bachelor’s degree in education.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Young people were setting a good example Saturday at Bonita Lake. The teens picked up trash and cleaned signs and kiosks throughout the park. They picked up everything from bottles, cans, fast food containers, and cigarettes. The young people cleaning up today say it’s a great...
29 from high school chosen to perform in two showcase categories in recent three-day event in SalemTwenty-nine Oregon City High School Thespians of troupe #1907 attended the Oregon State Thespian Festival and Competition, held March 31-April 2 in Salem. Of these 29 students, 23 of them competed in six state-qualifying pieces for a spot in the All-State Showcase performance in front of all the attendees. "It is amazing to get that many students to qualify for state in the first place, let alone have a student be chosen for the showcase," said Jorie Jones, OCHS drama teacher. In the group acting category, students chosen to perform a scene from "A Piece of My Heart," by Shirley Lauro, included Elise Ascura, Jynx Bridgwater, Alyssa Newton, Jasmine Ramirez, Aubrey Rine, Daivon Walker and Orion Wright. In the large group, musical category, students who performed "Welcome to the Rock," from "Come From Away," included Sea Archer-Masters, Derek Baker, Harleen Brar, Dylan Breland, Aidan Colvin, Alyssa Colvin, Evan Hamilton, Georgia Hatch, Gus Murino-Brault and Alyssa Newton. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Registration for the 2022 Summer Youth Softball is now open through the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS). All skill levels are welcome to join. Registration is open to youth ages 4 to 8. Youth Softball leagues are available for the following age groups:. T-ball: 4 –...
The Hargrove Foundation is excited to welcome guests to their annual Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament! This lively crawfish boil and golf tournament will take place on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, Alabama. The two-day celebratory Crawfish Classic kickoff party will include live music, silent auctions and more. The golf tournament will feature both morning and afternoon tee times, all benefiting the Hargrove Foundation.
