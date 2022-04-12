ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

By City News Service Inc.
 1 day ago

Gilbert Gottfried, whose raspy voice made him one of the most recognizable figures in stand-up comedy and landed him voice roles ranging from the Aflac duck to Iago the parrot in Disney’s “Aladdin,” died Tuesday at age 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family wrote in a social media statement. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

No details were released on his medical condition.

While known for his distinctive voice, Gottfried was a fixture in film and television roles, including “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Problem Child,” “Look Who’s Talking Too,” “Wings” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

He lent his unique voice to animated shows including “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Crank Yankers,” “Fairly OddParents” and “Duckman.”

Gottfried also spent time on the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the early 1980s.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Gottfried hosted a Sirius/XM podcast titled “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast,” teaming with writer Frank Santopadre and discussing the early days of Hollywood, classic movies and television shows.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” actor Jason Alexander wrote on his Twitter page Tuesday. “I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

He is survived by his wife Dara and two children.

