OHL Playoff Picture Starting to Take Shape

By Mark Scheig
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ontario Hockey League regular season is in the final stretch. With just six nights remaining, there is still plenty of business left to be settled. Of the 16 playoff spots up for grabs, 15 of them are accounted for. The last spot can’t be decided until at least Friday. The...

thehockeywriters.com

The Hockey Writers

Coyotes’ Hobey Baker Finalist Nathan Smith Set to Make NHL Debut

Nathan Smith, the newest member of the Arizona Coyotes, has had quite a year. First, he represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Games. Just this past weekend, the Minnesota State standout played in the NCAA championship game, falling just short of a national title. Now, it’s on to the NHL, where he will debut for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Power takes solo lap for NHL debut with Sabres

Defenseman's parents film entire lap before game against Maple Leafs. The Buffalo Sabres are powered up. Sabres defenseman Owen Power made his NHL debut with the team on Tuesday, starting the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before puck drop, Power skated a solo lap at Scotiabank Arena and was warmly welcomed by NHL fans.
BUFFALO, NY
#Ohl#Kitchener Rangers#One Game Playoff#Ontario Hockey League#The Ohl Regular Season#Otters
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sabres Fans Are Worried About This

The Buffalo Sabres have been playing much better in the past few weeks, and really since the New Year, the team is playing with more urgency and commitment to a team game. It's showed in results, minus say for two or three games, including last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning (a 5-0 defeat).
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Matthews’ Season a Reminder of Why Vaive’s Number Should Be Retired

If you think the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews 2021-22 season is spectacular, you should’ve seen what Rick Vaive was doing 40 years ago. Many younger Maple Leafs’ fans may not know, and several diehard fans would rather forget, but the 1980s were a brutal era for the franchise. It was the most chaotic time under owner Harold Ballard, and Vaive was in the middle of it. The fact he did what he did, a performance that has not been matched until recently by Matthews, is worth remembering and honouring Vaive by retiring his number 22.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators News & Rumors: Josi Breaks Record, Lauzon & More

It was a week that started strong for the Nashville Predators, but one that unfortunately came to a screeching halt. After defeating the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators, outscoring the two teams 9-4, they dropped back-to-back decisions against the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend. Scavenging five of a possible eight points, the Predators remain in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, with the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights following close behind with 86 and 84 points, respectively. There are now 10 games left, and it doesn’t appear they will clinch a playoff spot until the end of the regular season. To make matters worse, the teams ahead of them aren’t doing them any favors, as two of the top three teams in the Central Division are on extended winning streaks.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Need to Manage Expectations for Power’s NHL Debut

It has been one crazy year for Owen Power. After being drafted first overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, competing in the Olympics for Team Canada, and leading Michigan to a Frozen Four birth, it’s been quite the whirlwind for the 19-year-old prospect. The latest development in his young career occurred Friday when Power signed his entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres. With the expectation he will make his NHL debut in Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, what can Sabres fans realistically expect when he steps into the lineup? While we will likely see flashes of the elite defenseman he will become, it is important to temper expectations for the rookie.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Dylan Samberg Should Be in the NHL in 2022-23

The Winnipeg Jets are defense-heavy, but poor defensively. They have a stable of defensemen both in the NHL and in the minors able to step up and play at this level, but the analytics suggest that as a team they are not very good at preventing goals. The Jets’ defensive system is broken and needs an overhaul…which is a whole other story. This space is reserved for one player you should see in a Jets uniform for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, Dylan Samberg.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Canucks still believing; Spurgeon fueling Wild

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Another win for the Canucks and they’re keeping belief alive that they can claim a Wild Card spot. [Sportsnet]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Hughes, Froden, Koopanen & More

Just like the Boston Bruins, the Providence Bruins are entering the final month of the regular season with an eye toward an American Hockey League (AHL) playoff berth. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report, we will check in on what is going on with the P-Bruins. Hughes Leads...
PROVIDENCE, RI

