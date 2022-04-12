Your Stories: Neighbors concerned about trash from trucks

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s become an eye sore for people who live near or drive on rock cut road or the 81N/481 Interchange – we’re talking trash.

“Paper bags, plastic bags, solo cups, there’s some tires down here,” Vincent Switzer said of the trash he’s observed. “There’s a mattress beside the road, bags of trash.”

Switzer lives nearby and said he sees it from from garbage trucks hauling it to OCRRA’s Waste-to-Energy facility.

“What’s happening is all the trash that isn’t secure on the trucks is just blowing all over the place here,” Switzer said.

He’s not the only one concerned. Chris Nolan said he’s been outspoken about trash coming from garbage trucks. He works for a company contracted to clean the highways.

“I believe it’s the responsibility of the hauler, but nobody wants to take ownership without evidence,” Nolan said.











“Unfortunately, trash has a tendency of flying out of the trucks sometimes and littering the streets,” explained Will Wallak, OCRRA’s Public Information Officer. “Now because we operate the facility there, we take full responsibility for that.”

Wallak said OCRRA removes the trash from the on and off ramps of 481 at Rock Cut Road and on Rock Cut up to its facility on both sides. While they take care of that area, it is worth noting that haulers are required to have their load secured.

“There is a law that if you’re bringing trash or debris to a facility like OCRRA’s it must be tarped,” Wallak said.

OCRRA charges a $25 fee for trucks with loads that are not tarped.

State law requires trucks hauling materials to be covered and secured. DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECO) have the authority to conduct a directed enforcement initiative to address unsecured garbage or materials. New Yorkers who have witnessed an environmental crime or believe a violation of environmental law has occurred are advised to call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).

If you see this happening in the City of Syracuse , you can utilize the City Line app or call City line at (315) 448-CITY (2489).

Tuesday crews from Hire Ground were out cleaning and they were able to pick up 1,807 gallons of trash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.