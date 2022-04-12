ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Kupuna Spelling Bee scheduled for summer to benefit Alzheimer's Association

By Kathryn Doorey
KITV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOULU (KITV4) – Hawaii residents 60 and older are invited to use their language skills for an inaugural Kupuna Spelling Bee presented by Alaska Airlines this summer. The event is both a fundraising activity to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii, and a way for kupuna to sharpen and utilize their cognitive...

www.kitv.com

