Kupuna Spelling Bee scheduled for summer to benefit Alzheimer's Association

Manuheali’i specializes in modern and unique aloha wear, launching new collections every month. “Manuheali’i started in 1985, going on 37 years now. My mother-in-law who is Denin Manuheali’i Lunn founded this company with my father-in-law Pono Lunn,” stated long-time employee, Randie Lunn. The brand was built through hard work and time spent in local craft fairs. The family continues to work together to provide a wide variety of styles and prints for women, men, and keiki. “The artwork specifically is done by my father-in-law Pono and my brother-in-law Lokahi. Our Hawaiian culture is a thread that we all have within our family and it ties us all together closely…we all contribute.” They also pull inspiration from their customers, lahui, and nature. This inspiration can also be seen through their accessories and homeware products.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO