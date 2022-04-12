Top 10 Best Value Goalies in 2021-22

For the first time since March 8, the New Jersey Devils were looking to win two consecutive games. Last night Nico Hischier’s team faced the Arizona Coyotes who were looking to build on their victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The team welcomed back depth forward Nathan Bastian who returned from an injury he suffered against the New York Islanders while Andreas Johnsson found himself listed as a healthy scratch. While things did not exactly start as planned, the team rallied back to win the second game of their road trip.

