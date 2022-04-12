ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Top 10 Best Value Goalies in 2021-22

By Rob Couch
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo begin the mini-series looking at the best value contracts from each position in the NHL, we will kick off by looking at the goaltenders. Though the best goaltenders in the league often earn more, there are a number of goaltenders who are just breaking out or having stellar seasons. The...

thehockeywriters.com

The Hockey Writers

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
NHL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sabres Fans Are Worried About This

The Buffalo Sabres have been playing much better in the past few weeks, and really since the New Year, the team is playing with more urgency and commitment to a team game. It's showed in results, minus say for two or three games, including last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning (a 5-0 defeat).
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes’ Hobey Baker Finalist Nathan Smith Set to Make NHL Debut

Nathan Smith, the newest member of the Arizona Coyotes, has had quite a year. First, he represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Games. Just this past weekend, the Minnesota State standout played in the NCAA championship game, falling just short of a national title. Now, it’s on to the NHL, where he will debut for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets & Red Wings Make Perfect Rivals Moving Forward

The competition between Michigan and Ohio runs deep. The rivalry is largely personified through matchups in college sports between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. As such, every meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines ends up being can’t-miss entertainment. Until now, in hockey, there hasn’t ever really...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch scored four consecutive goals to rally back from a two-goal deficit and defeat the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the MassMutual Center. The Crunch are now 35-24-7-2 on the season and sweep the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds, 2-0. Goaltender Max Lagace...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: 20-Goal Scorers, Thomas, Saad, Leddy & More

The St. Louis Blues continued a hot streak last week with a record of 4-0-0 on their homestand, winning three of the four in regulation. The Blues outscored their opponents 19-6, including a dominant 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders to cap it off. While the Blues played three...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Can’t Afford to Lose Hinostroza

The Buffalo Sabres have had a few players that have been pleasant surprises this season. Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner have posted strong bounce backs, Rasmus Dahlin has continued to develop into an elite defender, and Tage Thompson has emerged as a bonafide scoring threat. It might be because of this that Vinnie Hinostroza has largely flown under the radar. But he deserves more credit than he’s received, and the team can’t make the mistake of overlooking him.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov & Spurgeon Tie Franchise Records in Win Over Kings

The Minnesota Wild took on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday (April 10) and once again started the game down early. The Kings scored a shorthanded goal and followed that up with two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead before the 11-minute mark of the first period. The Wild looked to be nearly out of the game but they fought back with back-to-back goals late in the period to get back within one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Zetterlund & Bahl Carry Team in Win Over Coyotes

For the first time since March 8, the New Jersey Devils were looking to win two consecutive games. Last night Nico Hischier’s team faced the Arizona Coyotes who were looking to build on their victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The team welcomed back depth forward Nathan Bastian who returned from an injury he suffered against the New York Islanders while Andreas Johnsson found himself listed as a healthy scratch. While things did not exactly start as planned, the team rallied back to win the second game of their road trip.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Making Case for NHL Roster Spot in 2022-23

The Philadelphia Flyers have been busy injecting youth into their lineup since the trade deadline, especially after the NCAA wrapped up their season. It has been an exciting preview of what these young and talented players can show, providing glimpses of their skill and production. Ronnie Attard is one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (33-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-22-10) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders return home after five straight games on the road, seeking a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders fell to the St. Louis...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Rielly, Kerfoot & Kallgren

Last night, the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2 – again. Over the last three games the two teams have played, the Sabres have scored 15 goals and the Maple Leafs have scored five. Lucky for Toronto the two teams don’t play in the postseason. It would likely be another one-and-out for the Blue and White.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Nichushkin Proving His Value

On a team loaded with offensive superstars, Valeri Nichushkin’s numbers don’t exactly jump off the page. The Colorado Avalanche forward is known more for his defense and reputation as a devastating forechecker, and that elite defense has made him one of the most versatile players on the Avalanche roster.
DENVER, CO
NHL

York retires from Boston College, winningest coach in NCAA hockey history

Hall of Famer had 17 players selected in first round of NHL Draft, won five national titles. Jerry York retired Wednesday after 50 years of coaching NCAA Division I hockey, the past 28 at Boston College. The 76-year-old is the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, a five-time NCAA champion...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Are Becoming a Tougher Team Thanks to Evander Kane

It just wasn’t the Edmonton Oilers’ night against the Minnesota Wild last Tuesday. Costly giveaways resulted in a 5-1 loss, despite outshooting the Wild 28-23. But the headline of the night was Evander Kane’s altercation with the five Wild skaters, including Ryan Hartman, who let the Oilers’ forward know how he felt about him when he flashed Kane the middle finger.
NHL

