ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Items hit hardest by inflation over the last year

By Cali Jackson
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRQ4f_0f7HG5cb00

( ABC4 ) – Each state has been hit hard by inflation over the last year. Recently, The Consumer Price Index released their statistics for the month of March 2022. Here’s what got hit hardest by inflation from March 2021 to March 2022.

Food

Uncooked beef and veal- 20.4% increase

Citrus fruits- 19.5% increase

Bacon- 18.2% increase

Breakfast Sausage- 16.5% increase

Peanut Butter & Margarine – 15.8% increase

Fresh milk- 14.5% increase

Salad dressing- 13.9% increase

Fuel oil- 70% increase

Hardware

Window coverings- 18.4% increase

Furniture and bedding-15.8% increase

Clocks and lamps- 12.2% increase

Inflation forcing retirees back into jobs

Apparel

Men’s suits- 14.5% increase

Infant and toddler clothes- 13% increase

Men’s shirts/sweaters- 10.9% increase

Women’s dresses- 10.1% increase

Transportation

Used cars and trucks- 35% increase

Rental cars and trucks- 23% increase

Tires- 16.4% increase

Hotels/motels- 29% increase

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

UHP trooper rams car to save construction workers

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Lt. Jacob Cox performed an act of heroism and sacrifice on the morning of Saturday, April 2. In Davis County, Lt. Cox intercepted a car that had entered a well-marked construction zone where Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) contractors were conducting concrete repair overnight. UHP reports […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Missing Utah man found dead on Provo hiking trail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A missing Utah man last seen walking out of a hotel in Provo in Jan. 2022 has been found dead, according to police. Provo Police have identified the missing man as Andrew Gulledge, 41. Gulledge, a man from North Salt Lake, was last seen on New Year’s Day 2022 around 11 […]
PROVO, UT
Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
ABC4

Three-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 roads in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash that’s causing major traffic delays on I-80 Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-80 near 500 E. in Salt Lake City around 5:30 a.m. The multi-vehicle crash caused a car to erupt in flames. No injuries have […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Citrus Fruits#Used Cars#Bacon 18 2#Breakfast Sausage#Peanut Butter Margarine#Hardware Window#Apparel Men#Transportation#Rental#Tires#Hotels
ABC4

Seven-car crash blocks roads along I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As snowfall and wet weather covered Utah last night, commuters were left to navigate slick, dangerous roads on Tuesday morning. Local authorities and emergency crews have been hard at work attending to multiple crashes along various routes. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) responded to seven crashes on the I-15 overpass […]
WIS-TV

Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record

(CNN) - According to a report from Realtor.com, the national median for rent was $1,792 last month. That’s a 17% jump from a year ago, marking double-digit increases for studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedrooms. February’s new high values the typical apartment $283 more expensive each month than...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC4

Multiple crashes shut down lanes along Bangerter Highway

UTAH (ABC4) – Multiple crashes are blocking lanes along Bangerter Highway Tuesday morning. One crash is impacting northbound lanes near 10400 South. Cars are being diverted to an off-ramp nearby. The second crash is impacting northbound lanes near 6200 South. Officers have closed down the overpass due to black ice affecting the roadway. Drivers along […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Authorities search for missing man last seen in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Authorities are searching for a missing man named Jonathan Baker last seen on April 7, 2022. The Emery County Sheriff’s Office says Baker was last heard from after contacting his son from the Moonshine Wash area just south of Green River. Authorities say Baker drives […]
EMERY COUNTY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Spanish Fork Police search for skateboarders smashing car windows

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these skateboarders? Spanish Fork Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera smashing multiple car windows on the morning of April 9. Police say the suspect destroyed the windows of six different vehicles during the crime spree. Caught on security camera footage, the suspect is seen […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KRLD News Radio

Is inflation nearing a peak?

The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of U.S. inflation, rose at a rate of 8.5% in the past year, including an increase of 1.2% in just the last month. The latest CPI number is the highest since December 1981.
BUSINESS
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy