Items hit hardest by inflation over the last year
( ABC4 ) – Each state has been hit hard by inflation over the last year. Recently, The Consumer Price Index released their statistics for the month of March 2022. Here’s what got hit hardest by inflation from March 2021 to March 2022.
Food
Uncooked beef and veal- 20.4% increase
Citrus fruits- 19.5% increase
Bacon- 18.2% increase
Breakfast Sausage- 16.5% increase
Peanut Butter & Margarine – 15.8% increase
Fresh milk- 14.5% increase
Salad dressing- 13.9% increase
Fuel oil- 70% increase
Hardware
Window coverings- 18.4% increase
Furniture and bedding-15.8% increase
Clocks and lamps- 12.2% increaseInflation forcing retirees back into jobs
Apparel
Men’s suits- 14.5% increase
Infant and toddler clothes- 13% increase
Men’s shirts/sweaters- 10.9% increase
Women’s dresses- 10.1% increase
Transportation
Used cars and trucks- 35% increase
Rental cars and trucks- 23% increase
Tires- 16.4% increase
Hotels/motels- 29% increaseCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 1