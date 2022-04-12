ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 most popular eye masks at Sephora

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When outlining how to have glowing and smooth skin, the first tip dermatologists and skin care experts always offer is to get more sleep and drink water. While there’s no replacement for staying hydrated, there is a way to look like...

Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Call This Eye Serum "Magic" for Dark Circles and Crow's Feet

As someone who spends eight hours a day on shopping websites, I'm pretty familiar with the beauty offerings of most major retailers. But while double-checking if Dermstore stocks La Mer, I stumbled on a tip from one of the company's estheticians: They don't carry the vaunted brand, but "highly recommend" Cosmedix as an alternative. That led me right to the brand's website, where shoppers can't stop raving about the prettiest eye serum I've ever seen.
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Estee Lauder
goodhousekeeping.com

The Benefits of Witch Hazel for Your Skin

Hamamelis virginiana, commonly known as witch hazel, is a flowering shrub that is native to the Atlantic coast of North America. With its beautiful yellow flowers that bloom in the autumn season after its leaves fall, witch hazel is truly a unique plant. “The twigs and bark of the witch...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Reviewers Say This New Eye Cream Is Their Secret Weapon for Eliminating Dark Circles & Wrinkles — It’s Already Sold Out at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s true, good things come in small packages like this new eye cream, according to a Kiehl’s reviewer. The popular skincare brand, Kiehl’s, dropped a multi-purpose eye cream that targets all four zones around the eye: brow bone, eyelid, outer corner, and undereye. It’s not just a moisturizer like other eye creams. The Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream visibly lifts, smooth, de-puffs, and brightens the eye area for a youthful look. This super advanced cream is made with niacinamide and collagen peptide that’s responsible for brightening and improving fine lines plus crow’s feet. And better yet, only a small amount of this $55 eye cream is needed for each specific area. For all skin types, this non-greasy formula easily rejuvenates your eye areas. A Kiehl’s reviewer swears by this lightweight gel-cream, saying “I look and feel great. My insecurities about the wrinkles around my eyes are gone…And my results are just after two days and my bottle is still full. My new secret weapon. I look like I just got botox.”
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

A Derm Says This $35 Moisturizer Includes an Ingredient That Can Reverse Skin Damage, and It’s Already Sold Out 3 Times

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to replace the thick moisturizers you’ve been using all winter with products designed for warm weather. As the temperature rises, it's all about lightweight products that protect your skin from the sun, decrease hyperpigmentation, and allow your pores to breathe through the inevitable sweat and grime. Lucky for us, one of the most popular moisturizers that checks all of these boxes—Three Ships Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream ($35)—is back from hiatus after selling out three times.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The 6 Most Life-Changing Vitamin C Serums With Hyaluronic Acid—All Under $30 on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients of all time. The ingredient is so beloved that it has earned its very own national holiday. April 4 marks National Vitamin C Day, and honestly, what could be a better excuse for buying new beauty products? Vitamin C is not only an anti-aging savior, but a hero for a laundry list of other skin concerns. Sometimes, though, every hero needs a trusty...
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Brightening Serum Is Worth Every Penny for "Tired Moms and Tired Skin," Reviewers Say

I'm a simple person — I see a star-studded ingredient list, and I click. In this instance, I'm referring to the Gleamin Supercharged Balance Serum, a fast-absorbing formula that instantly firms and brightens aging, dull skin. While the rejuvenating serum pairs perfectly with the brand's other vitamin-C based products, a rich daily moisturizer and a refining clay mask, it's capable of performing some serious sorcery all on its own. Case in point: One reviewer said it's easily worth every penny for "tired moms and tired skin."
SKIN CARE
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Soaps for Body Odor

Body odor is something we all deal with. It's our bodies' natural response when we come into contact with bacteria in our environment. But just because something is natural doesn't mean we should have to deal with it. Luckily, the odor-fighting industry is mighty and large. Not just any soap...
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Gwyneth Paltrow swears by these hydrating under-eye masks

When it comes to skincare, actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has a short list of essentials to keep her looking radiant and well-rested, especially before a red carpet. The actress recently shared a few of the products she swears by to prep her skin before major events. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Paltrow explained that she consistently reaches for under-eye masks as an event prep staple: “I always use the Jillian Dempsey eye masks and vibrating gold bar,” says Paltrow. “This combo makes a huge difference in de-puffing my skin.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

I've Struggled with Acne for Years, and This Blue Light Device Gave Me My Clearest Skin Yet

I developed acne for the first time in my life around five years ago. It came in strong waves across my cheeks, and peeked through the fullest coverage foundations. I turned toward drying spot treatments and cleansers, and even washed my makeup brushes daily, yet the breakouts would always find their way back. It felt like I'd tried nearly everything to subdue their appearance — that is, until I discovered light therapy.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The 7 Best Lip Liners For Overlining

If you’re interested in making your lips appear fuller, you might be interested in overlining them. The best lip liners for overlining are highly pigmented and long-wearing — because real talk, having to constantly reapply liner can be a major pain — and come in a shade that works for your desired look. If you’d like to keep your makeup fairly low key, opt for a liner in a natural shade that matches (or comes close!) to your actual lip color. If you’re pairing your liner with lipstick, overline with a liner that closely matches the lipstick so it blends in perfectly. Be sure to pick a finish that matches your lipstick or desired look, too — matte liners are totally flat, satin picks have some sheen, and demi-matte falls in between.
MAKEUP
1440 WROK

Popular Lotion Recall Leaves Illinois With Dry Skin

Being a guy, I really didn't have many thoughts or opinions on the topic of hand lotion until I got married. I quickly learned that if my wife Amy were given the option between having no lotion for a month or having no husband hanging around for a month, I would need someplace to stay for about 30 days.
ILLINOIS STATE
Essence

Are Gen-Z’ers Using Retinols Too Early In Their Skincare Routine?

A skincare expert and beauty brand co-founder weighs in. You’ve been seeing all types of commercials featuring stunning mature women about the beauty of adding retinol to your nighttime routine. Now, the antioxidant is a household name in everyone’s 12-step skincare routine from TikTok influencers to everyday beauty lovers. Retinol is best known for protecting skin from damage and reducing fine lines, which is not to be confused with retinoids (known as the parent term for retinol products, according to Allure). As reported by Byrdie, which was medically reviewed by board-certified dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, retinol is a powerful anti-aging serum with primary benefits including “increases cell turnover, boosts collagen production, and regulates oil production.”
SKIN CARE
Elle

14 Best Retinol Eye Creams to Fight Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Anti-aging is a tricky market to navigate. While it may be a few more years before I ask my dermatologist for a little Botox pick-me-up, wherever you are in your anti-aging journey, it’s always the under-eyes that are the first areas to start looking a little worse for wear. Puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles are just some of our woes. And while using an eye cream is a great way to give them some love, it can feel like there are so many promises made, but very few treatments are truly effective. But if you can trust just one ingredient, it’s retinol. Beauty editors know how essential retinol is in our routines, but adding it to an eye cream feels risky, primarily since retinol is known for causing some unseemly reactions. To answer all our questions, we turned to dermatologists Dr. Omar Ibrahimi and Dr. Karan Lal to give us the facts.
SKIN CARE
ABC News

What to know about tinted sunscreens as summer approaches

In recent years, tinted sunscreens have been rising in popularity, in large part because of their ability to better match a person's skin tone without leaving a visible white film on the skin. Responding to customer demand, large skin care brands have recently debuted new tinted sunscreen products that don't...
SKIN CARE

