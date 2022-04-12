ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

By Samantha Holender
US Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty in pink! The entertainer hit...

Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Blake Lively Was A Total Knock Out In A Body-Hugging Cut-Out Dress On The Red Carpet—We’re Speechless!

From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Standout Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Some of music’s biggest stars were in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, with many in vibrant and bold fashion looks. Attendees such as Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, John Legend, among many others, arrived to perform and receive awards for the night. Rapper and actor LL Cool J hosted the ceremony.More from WWDStandout Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music AwardsZadrian Smith on Styling at the Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTAsAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Rodrigo, who became a big breakout star...
MUSIC
womansday.com

Jennifer Garner, 49, Stunned in a Red Dress at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner stunned in an off-the-shoulder red gown at the 2022 Oscars. She attended the night to present the award for Best Original Screenplay. This marks the second jaw-dropping red carpet look from Garner this year. As Hollywood settles back into grandiose red carpets and events, celebrities are breaking out...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Red Ruled on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday night, many celebrities stepped out on the Oscars carpet donning bright red. Nominees Kirsten Dunst and Ariana DeBose — in a Valentino couture pantsuit — were among the guests who opted for the bold hue. Rounding out the color trend were Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano and “Coda” star Marlee Matlin in Monique Lhuillier. The color trend even extended to menswear, with “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu wearing a custom Versace suit.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway. For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

You Have To See Lady Gaga's Black Bustier Dress For The Film Critics Circle Awards—It's Chic Yet Super Sexy!

If we had to single out one celeb who never fails to pull out all the stops when it comes to style, it’s Lady Gaga. The 35-year-old Oscar-winner slayed in one showstopping look after another during her press circuit for House of Gucci and with awards season in full swing, the star hasn’t stopped dressing to the nines. And when we saw the gorgeous black bustier dress she recently wore in NYC, we were totally stunned!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection. The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Zoe Kravitz Goes Casual Chic in a Sheer Black Top, Straight Jeans and Black Pointy Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz gives a lesson in mixing textures and aesthetics with her latest look. Coming off of the high of her latest role as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the 2022 “The Batman” film, the “High Fidelity” star attended the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles last night, where she went casual chic ensemble for the star-studded event that hosted the likes of Zendaya, Andie MacDowell and Maude Apatow. Outfit-wise, Kravitz went with a black sheer one-shoulder top that featured intricate draping and matching sleeves that further elevated her edgy vibe. On the lower...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

