About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

By Samantha Holender
US Magazine
 3 days ago

Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Cutout Dress on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens is looking ultra-chic to host the ABC Oscars red carpet today in Los Angeles ahead of the award show. The “High School Musical” alum chose a glamorous black gown covered with hand-embroidered sequins from the Michael Kors Collection spring ’22 line for the exciting occasion. The halter dress featured side cutouts that extended to reveal a glimpse of her back and a carpet-skimming hem that covered her shoes from the front. However, when the 33-year-old actress turned around, a rear slit showed off a pair of shiny silver metallic platform sandals boasting a...
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
POPSUGAR

Lupita Nyong'o's Gold Fringe Dress Shakes With Every Step

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada at the Oscars is a sight to behold, especially in her gold sequin gown. The "Black Panther" actress had one of her most memorable moments ever wearing a design from the Milan-based fashion house back in 2014 when she took home the best supporting actress award for "12 Years a Slave." Her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, reminded us of the baby-blue color moment on Instagram as a foreshadow to what she'd wear for the red carpet at this year's Academy Awards.
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway. For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown...
Footwear News

Kirsten Dunst Makes Elegant Arrival in Red Tulle Dress & Satin Pumps on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kirsten Dunst made an elegant arrival at the 2022 Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dunst arrived on the red carpet alongside her fiancé Jesse Plemons. The engaged couple is nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor for “The Power of the Dog,” a fan-favorite movie that’s also in the running for Best Picture. Dunst stepped out in a red tulle gown from Christian Lacroix Haute Couture. The strapless dress offered a tube feel due to the accentuation and slight cinch at the waist. The “Spider-Man” star let her...
Footwear News

Mila Kunis Returns to Oscars in Romantic Pink Draped Dress With Ashton Kutcher on Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s latest date night was utterly romantic — in fact, the couple took it to the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles. The “That ’70s Show” stars arrived at the Dolby Theater in sharp style, with Kunis dressed in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. The couture piece featured draped panels that created a wrapped effect, including a cutout strapless top, slim-fitting skirt and flowing train — all cinched with a matching belt. Kunis accessorized with glamorous diamond drop earrings and a cocktail ring. Kutcher was equally elegant,...
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Takes a Sheer Risk in Lacy Chanel Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart brought risqué style to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills. The “Spencer” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a black sheer dress by Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection, the long-sleeved number featured a long skirt and plunging neckline. Giving the dress a romantic element were silver buttons and a delicate black bow on its front, as well as embellished sleeve cuffs. However, its most daring element came from an allover lace texture, with strategic panels layered beneath. Stewart even...
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart is Daringly Romantic in Sheer Corset Gown and Hidden Heels at Producers Guild Awards

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart brought romantic edge to the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The actress arrived at the the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to present the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures to the production team behind “Coda.” The event also featured numerous star attendees, including Serena Williams, Kerry Washington and Issa Rae. The “Spencer” star wore an ivory gown by Brandon Maxwell. The strapless number, styled by Tara Swennen, featured a corset-like top that included sheer panels, a structured bodice and a silk waistline. Adding an elegant flair...
Footwear News

Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection. The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and...
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Goes Bold in Ruffled Dress & Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner brought a new take to all-black styling at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The “Kardashians” star hit the red carpet last night at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a black gown by Balenciaga. The textured number, hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, featured a flared neckline and numerous swathes of fabric creating sheer, matte and lace ruffles. Jenner’s ensemble was complete with a single chunky silver and diamond ear cuff for a futuristic accent. Jenner matched her gown with a pair of leather boots....
