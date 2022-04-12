Britney Spears, 40, proudly shows off her 'small belly' after announcing pregnancy with fiance Sam Asghari following the end of her 13 year conservatorship

Britney Spears showed off her 'small belly' after announcing her pregnancy with fiance Sam Asghari.

The pop star, 40, put her midsection on display as she modeled an array of ab-baring outfits in video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

'So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing (pregnant woman emoji)…' she wrote in the caption. '… I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit… Well barely!!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door???'

Oh baby! Britney Spears showed off her 'small belly' after announcing her pregnancy with fiance Sam Asghari

'At least my pants fit': The pop star, 40, put her midsection on display as she modeled an array of ab-baring outfits in video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday

In the video, Britney changed into a number of outfits which ranged from a heart print mini dress to a flirty long sleeve crop top that put her 'small belly' on full display.

Britney announced her pregnancy in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday morning, writing: 'So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.'

However, the Baby One More Time hitmaker confused fans as she added in her caption that she was 'a little food pregnant' and had taken a pregnancy test after noticing that she had gained weight while on vacation.

It will be the first child for the singer and fiancé Sam Asghari, while Britney has two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

Britney referred to Sam, 28, as her 'husband' in the post, sparking rumors that the pair have secretly wed. DailyMail.com has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.

Showing them off: 'So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,' Spears remarked in the caption

Sam also confirmed the pregnancy news on Monday, referring to the popstar as a 'lioness' and sharing a painted image of two lions with their cub.

He wrote: 'Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.

'Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.'

Looking good! Britney wore a heart print mini dress and a white button down she knotted to show off her torso

Top of the crops! The Toxic singer wore a long-sleeve crop top and baggy slacks

Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline has since congratulated his former wife on her surprise pregnancy.

Mark Vincent, Kevin’s lawyer, told NBC News: 'Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post.

'He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.'

Sister Jamie Lynn Spears - who she has been feuding with over her tell-all memoir - also liked the post.

Elsewhere close friend Paris Hilton was among those to wish her all the best, writing: 'Congratulations sis!! I'm so excited for you!! Love you!!!'

Baby one more time! Spears, 40, revealed her pregnancy on Monday (Pictured above on vacation last week on April 6)

Announcement: The singer shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post

Kevin met Britney while working as one of her backup dancers in 2004; following a whirlwind romance they announced engagement just three months later.

The couple were married for two years, with Kevin granted full custody of their two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, when they separated - the consequence of a public breakdown in 2007.

According to TMZ, Britney has been paying Kevin $20,000 a month in child support as well as their children's tuition and school costs.

She has also been paying for their clothing, extracurricular activities, and many other expenses to the tune of nearly $35,000 per month.

In 2018, he asked Britney to increase her money for child support to $60,000 a month, citing that 'the kids are older and the financial circumstances of the parties are significantly different than when the child support was originally resolved.'

It is now reported that Kevin has 70 percent custody, while his ex-wife takes 30 percent of unsupervised custodial rights.

A source told Us Weekly in December 2019: 'Britney does not have much of a relationship with Kevin other than everyday co-parenting stuff. They're cordial but don't do very much as a family.'

'It is the most important job I will ever do': Sam Asghari also confirmed the pregnancy news on Monday

In her announcement post, Britney spoke about suffering perinatal depression during her first two pregnancies.

Perinatal distress is an umbrella term used to describe symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress that women may experience from conception to one year following birth.

She explained: 'It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression.'

'I have to say it is absolutely horrible… women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.'

The pregnancy news comes after it was claimed that the Toxic singer forced onto birth control while she was under her 13-year-long conservatorship, that was terminated last November.

In a court hearing in June last year, Britney spoke out against her conservatorship publicly, as she said she feels 'traumatized' by the controlling system she has been placed under.

She said: 'I am not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.

'I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.'

Expecting: The Baby One More Time hitmaker explained that she got a pregnancy test after noticing that she had gained weight while on vacation

The Toxic hitmaker accused her father and her conservatorship team of refusing to allow her to marry her boyfriend or have children with him.

Britney claimed her conservators have made her get an IUD as a form of birth control so she cannot currently have children, even though she wanted to 'get married and have a baby.'

She added: 'I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.'

The star slammed her situation as 'abusive', and even called for her father and those involved with her conservatorship to be 'jailed'.

Struggles: Britney explained that she had suffered with perinatal depression during her first two pregnancies (pictured above with ex-husband Kevin Federline)

All grown up: Britney is pictured above with her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, in an Instagram snap

She fumed: 'They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

'I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I'm not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

'My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail.'

Following Britney’s remote appearance in court, Jamie Spears' legal team released a statement insisting he 'loves his daughter very much'.

They said: 'He is sorry to see is daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter very much.'

Long haul: Britney and Sam have been an item after first meeting back in October of 2016

TIMELINE OF BRITNEY'S COMPLEX CONSERVATORSHIP AND HOW IT BEGAN

Britney with her father, brother and mother in 2006. Her parents separated

2002: Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears divorce.

Britney breaks up with Justin Timberlake around the same time.

2004: Britney marries Kevin Federline.

2005: Britney and Kevin welcome their first child, Sean Preston Federline.

2006: Jayden James Federline, Britney and Kevin's second child, is born.

2007: Britney, struggling through a custody battle and split with Kevin, shaves her head and attacks a paparazzo's car.

2008: Jamie Spears files for conservatorship of Britney, claiming she is not legally well enough to make her own decisions.

Britney in 2008 for a custody hearing as part of her split with Kevin Federline. Jamie Spears in court in 2008 getting the conservatorship

2009-2019: QUIET CONSERVATORSHIP YEARS

The conservatorship - which had been temporary - is extended every year.

In court papers, Jamie's attorneys describe how she is making more money.

JANUARY 2019: THE ARRANGEMENT STARTS TO CRUMBLE

Britney in 2019, in the grips of the conservatorship, in Las Vegas at her residency

Britney announces an 'indefinite' work hiatus and cancels her lucrative Las Vegas residency.

Jamie files paperwork asking for the conservatorship to be extended beyond California, to apply in Hawaii, Louisiana and Florida as well.

He steps down as her primary conservator after allegations he abused one of her sons but is still listed as one of those in charge.

EARLY 2020: Britney, Jamie and Jamie-Lynne are in Louisiana together for two weeks.

The #FreeBritney movement is picking up.

Jamie's attorneys claim everyone is happy together and enjoying spending time together in quarantine.

NOVEMBER 2020: Britney's attorneys claim in papers that she is afraid of her father and asks for Bessemer Trust to be put in charge.

Her fans start speculating over her cryptic Instagram posts and videos that she wants a way out.

DECEMBER 2020: The conservatorship is extended until September 2021.

FEBRUARY 5, 2021: Framing Britney Spears debuts on Hulu.

The conservatorship that Britney was put under is ordinarily used in situations where older, perhaps senile people, can no longer look after their own affairs.

Fans are concerned for her well-being and have demanded that she be released from the control of her father, Jamie

It gives control over to an appointed conservator for the best interest of the recipient but in most cases, the recipient is not healthy enough to make their own money, unlike Britney who makes millions. Under the rules of the probate conservatorship, Jamie now has equal control over her estate to a third party and an attorney, Andrew Wallet.

Wallet derives a salary of $426,000 a year from Britney's estate.

He, Jamie and the third party who was brought on recently can make deals on her behalf and restrict her visitors.

JUNE 23, 2021 - BRITNEY SPEAKS OUT IN COURT

Britney and her boyfriend Sam Asghari

In an emotional testimony, Britney told the court that she had suffered psychologically for years as a result of the conservatorship which she said was so restrictive, she wasn't allowed to remove her IUD birth control.

JUNE 30, 2021 - JUDGE DENIES BRITNEY'S REQUEST TO REMOVE JAMIE

Judge Brenda Penny, responding to Britney's November 2020 request, refuses to remove Jamie from the agreement.

She doesn't say why but she does invite her attorney to file paperwork to end it, which he doesn't.

JULY 1, 2021 - BESSEMER TRUST RESIGNS AFTER BEING PUT IN CHARGE WITH JAMIE

A day after the judge's ruling, Bessemer Trust, which had been brought on, resigned, saying they were never aware that Britney wanted to end the conservatorship.

In a court filing, the company's attorneys said: 'We heard her and respect her wishes.'

JULY 5, 2021 - BRITNEY'S LONG-TIME MANAGER RESIGNS

Larry Rudolph wrote a letter to Jamie and the conservatorship to say he was no longer needed since Britney wanted to retire.

He said he hadn't spoken to her for two years but had been told by others that she wanted to step down.

JULY 6, 2021 - BRITNEY'S ATTORNEY STEPS DOWN

Sam Ingham, the attorney appointed to represent Britney in 2008, steps down after failing to file paperwork to terminate the conservatorship, despite her pleas.

JULY 14, 2021 -BRITNEY WINS RIGHT TO CHOOSE HER OWN LAWYER

A Los Angeles court granted Britney the right to choose a lawyer to help her end her conservatorship, after she told a judge the current situation was 'allowing my dad to ruin my life.' She chose former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her new attorney.

JULY 23, 2021 - BRITNEY FLASHES HER BOOBS ON INSTAGRAM

Singer's semi-nude post was hailed by fans including Paris Hilton as evidence of her determination to become a 'free woman'.

JULY 27, 2021 - LYNNE SPEARS AGREES TO TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF HER DAUGHTER

The singer's mother's attack on Jamie gives her a powerful new ally in her bid to be freed.

AUGUST 12, 2021 - JAMIE SPEARS AGREES TO STEP DOWN AS CONSERVATOR

Jamie's lawyers filed court documents saying that he will step down, and provide an orderly transition to another conservator.

He said that he was doing so because he felt a public argument with his daughter was not in her best interests.

SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 - JAMIE SPEARS FILES TO END THE CONSERVATORSHIP

Jamie states that his daughter 'is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.'

The filing went on to say that Britney Spears' circumstances have changed 'to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.'

SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 - JAMIE SUSPENDED FROM CONSERVATORSHIP

LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to suspend Jamie as the conservator of Britney's estate.

Accountant John Zabel has been named as the temporary replacement conservator.

NOVEMBER 2, 2021 - JAMIE FILES TO END THE CONSERVATORSHIP IMMEDIATELY, RELINQUISHING ALL FINANCIAL CLAIMS

Jamie Spears filed court documents declaring that he was leaving the arrangement immediately, handing over all documents, and not seeking any financial benefit.

NOVEMBER 12, 2021 - JUDGE TERMINATES BRITNEY'S CONSERVATORSHIP

A Los Angeles judge ordered an end to the conservatorship that controlled Britney's life - and $60 million fortune - for the 13 years.

'The court finds that the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,' Judge Brenda Penny told a LA Superior court hearing - where Britney did not appear.

'Therefore, as of today, the conservatorship is hereby terminated.'