Love, friendships and other forms of connection are vital for our well-being as we age. Can we live on love? No, but it actually makes life more healthy. In cases where older persons have no meaningful connections or support, their mental health can decline and can even trigger behaviors that can affect their physical health. Loving relationships, and even brief social interactions, can reduce loneliness and improve the health and longevity of the aging population.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO