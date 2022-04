WELLINGTON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced he is approving $800 million for teacher pay raises in this year’s budget passed by the Florida legislature. “This is something that will go a long way not only to continue to support strong average minimum salaries across the state but also to support increased salaries for veteran teachers,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Wellington.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO