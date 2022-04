Ryan Ferguson spent nine years and eight months behind bars for the murder of Kent Heitholt — but he eventually won his freedom and even appeared on "The Amazing Race." Though most recently known as a front-runner of season 33 of The Amazing Race, Ryan Ferguson had been through much more grueling trials before. At 19 years old, Ferguson was wrongfully convicted for the murder of Kent Heitholt, the sports editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune.

