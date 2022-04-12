Man found deceased at scene of Avon fire

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was found dead after a fire in College Hill Wednesday, and investigators are working to figure out what happened. The four-alarm fire was burning at the Hammond North Condominium complex on Hamilton Avenue near Belmont Avenue. The Cincinnati Fire Department said they initially received a call around 1:45 p.m. that a man had fallen from the 12th floor of the building. When they arrived, they were told there was also a fire and black smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO