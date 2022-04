A new live-stream event has been announced for the next expansion in the hugely popular online multiplayer game World of Warcraft.In an update on the official World of Warcraft website, Activision Blizzard posted told players what they can expect to see during the live-stream after the previous expansion, Shadowlands, has concluded.The company said, “World of Warcraft has ignited imaginations through rich storytelling and expansive worlds that prevail throughout the Shadowlands expansion.“With the story in the Shadowlands coming to a conclusion, the time is at hand to get a sneak peek at what’s next for the heroes of Azeroth.”If you want...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO