Marquette, MI

OPEN-MSU looking for organizations to combat opioid abuse

By Ben Raymond
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Opioid Prevention and Education Network (OPEN) of MSU is looking for Upper Peninsula organizations to become host sites to AmeriCorps VISTA members. The Upper Peninsula, like many rural areas of the country, continues to see opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. Over 2,700 people died...

Related
WTGS

Chatham Co. officials combat opioid epidemic with new drug education program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — As of November 2021, the Chatham County Narcotics team has reported a 100 percent increase in overdose deaths when compared to 2019. Mike Sarhatt, the director of The Chatham County Narcotics Team, said the increase in overdose deaths isn't caused by an increase in drug use. “There’s no way the country doubled their heroin use in a year. I don’t believe that. It’s the fentanyl that doubled the overdose deaths.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Council on Substance Abuse partners with law enforcement to fight opioid epidemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Council on Substance Abuse is teaming up with law enforcement to get prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates 40% of opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid. According to the CDC, there were more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in the 12 month period that ended in May 2020. That’s the most significant number of drug overdoses ever recorded in a 12 month period. In Alabama, drug overdoses increased more than 20% in that same period.
MONTGOMERY, AL
MedicalXpress

Opioid abuse treatment begun in emergency departments is rarely sustained

Most people who fill prescriptions from emergency physicians to treat their opioid use disorder do not continue to receive the medication, suggesting new approaches are needed to help people continue drug treatment begun on an emergency basis, according to a new RAND Corporation study. Studying prescriptions written for the medication...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Bristol Press

Bristol looks to bring back its opioid task force

BRISTOL – During the Bristol Police Commission Tuesday night, city officials stated that they want to bring back a regular opioid task force meeting as health concern focuses change with lower covid case rates. “I know through covid we put a pause on the opioid task force that was...
BRISTOL, CT
WETM 18 News

Wolf administration expands Naloxone order to combat opioid crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday, March 23the expansion of a standing order that Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson regarding the life-saving drug Naloxone. This expansion includes an eight-milligram naloxone nasal spray. Members of the general public can print a copy of the order and present it at their local pharmacy […]
HEALTH
CBS Miami

Retired Firefighter Aims To Combat Opioid Overdoses By Distributing Lifesaving Spray

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A retired firefighter is doing his part to help prevent spring break overdose deaths. Luis Garcia used to be a firefighter and paramedic with the city of Boynton Beach. He aims to combat opioid overdoses by distributing Narcan, a lifesaving spray. He’s traveled from Jupiter to Hallandale to give out 600 Narcan sprays. From 9 to 5, he’s out on the beaches, before going to nightclubs and entertainment areas from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. “Someone sells them a drug, give them a pill, even pot, pot can be laced, they don’t know what’s in it,: Garcia said. “So what I tell spring breakers is you don’t know what’s in that drug that you’re taking that you bought from someone down in Fort Lauderdale, and the drug dealer doesn’t care what’s in it and fentanyl kills.” He started doing this on Thursday up in Palm Beach County, working his way down to Broward. He’ll continue through Sunday night.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
KFVS12

House bill looks to combat ‘dire’ volunteer firefighter shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - When a fire rages in a small community, volunteers are often the only people available to help. As fewer volunteers are available, representatives form the Illinois Firefighters’ Association call the shortage a “public health crisis.”. The volunteers are everyday people, sometimes with day jobs,...
U.S. POLITICS
verywellhealth.com

How to Recognize and Treat Opioid Abuse Before It’s Too Late

Opioids are medications that are used for pain relief, typically for moderate to severe pain. They work by binding to the opioid receptors in the brain, which decreases pain. Prescription opioids can include:. Codeine. Oxycodone (by self or in combinations such as oxycodone/acetaminophen with brand name Percocet) Hydrocodone (often in...
HEALTH
UPMATTERS

LIFT-AD trial for moderate Alzheimer’s disease

MIAMI, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. More than five million people are living with it. By 2050, experts predict that number will rise to 14 million. Treatments have been historically difficult to come by, with just one new drug approved in the past two decades. Now, researchers are testing an investigational drug for people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPMATTERS

Genetic risk of suicide attempts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Are there factors that can increase someone’s risk of attempting suicide?. The CDC considers suicide a serious health problem. In 2020, more than one million people in the U.S. made a suicide attempt and about 45,000 died by suicide. Suicidal behaviors have been strongly linked to mental disorders, but researchers involved in one of the largest genetic studies on suicide attempts say there may also be a genetic factor.
MENTAL HEALTH
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Central Oregonian

Full Access High Desert focuses on empowerment and strengths

Full Access High Desert serves approximately 390 individuals in Central Oregon- Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Lake counties, and has provided case management to adults (18+) with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2002 Helping all individuals to thrive and give back to their community through employment and activities has been part of the mission of Full Access High Desert. The progressive support service brokerage recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Executive Director for Full Access High Desert, Heather Hopkins-Slechta, stated during their anniversary, "We are honored to have been a member of the intellectual and developmental disability community in Central and High...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
UPMATTERS

Marquette County Community Baby Shower in need of donations

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The 27th annual Marquette County Community Baby Shower and Health Fair returns next month. Community members and organizations come together to put on this event every year to provide resources for pregnant women and new moms. Donations help purchase items such as baby strollers, cribs, and other needed items.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

