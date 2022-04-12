OPEN-MSU looking for organizations to combat opioid abuse

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A retired firefighter is doing his part to help prevent spring break overdose deaths. Luis Garcia used to be a firefighter and paramedic with the city of Boynton Beach. He aims to combat opioid overdoses by distributing Narcan, a lifesaving spray. He’s traveled from Jupiter to Hallandale to give out 600 Narcan sprays. From 9 to 5, he’s out on the beaches, before going to nightclubs and entertainment areas from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. “Someone sells them a drug, give them a pill, even pot, pot can be laced, they don’t know what’s in it,: Garcia said. “So what I tell spring breakers is you don’t know what’s in that drug that you’re taking that you bought from someone down in Fort Lauderdale, and the drug dealer doesn’t care what’s in it and fentanyl kills.” He started doing this on Thursday up in Palm Beach County, working his way down to Broward. He’ll continue through Sunday night.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO