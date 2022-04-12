ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Romeo Langford: Probable for Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Langford (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's play-in game against the Pelicans, Bruno Passos...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kings Owners Wanted To Draft Marvin Bagley Over Luka Doncic: "Bagley Was A Modern-Day Big Who Could Run The Floor With De’Aaron Fox.”

The ill-fated decision to not draft Luka Doncic with the second pick of the 2018 NBA Draft is something that has haunted the Sacramento Kings for the last few years. Watching the Dallas Mavericks head into their third consecutive playoffs while the Kings just ending year 16 of a playoff drought has to sting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ X-Factor in first round vs Grizzlies, and it’s not Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a somewhat disappointing team for the past few seasons. They are loaded with talent including two former first-overall picks, Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns, and former second-overall pick D’Angelo Russell. The amount of talent on the TWolves roster has not been the question with this franchise. Yet, they have failed to convert this into the level of on-court success that was expected in recent years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Puts up 22 and 8

Hernangomez had 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-80 victory over the Trail Blazers. With Bojan Bogdanovic resting, Hernangomez got the start next to Rudy Gobert and set a new season high with 22 points. Hernangomez has taken on a larger role over the last several weeks, due in part to the fact that Bogdanovic missed a stretch of games in March due to a calf injury. Heading into the postseason, Hernangomez will likely return to working as one of the first players off of coach Quin Snyder's bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KENS 5

Survey shows Texas wants Mavs' Doncic named NBA MVP

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will visit the New Orleans Pelicans for their Play-In matchup but it is also that time of the NBA season when postseason awards will be given out. From the Rookie of the Year to the Coach of the Year Award, many will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Back to bench

Beasley will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. With the Wolves' usual starters fully healthy, Beasley will head back to the bench. As a reserve, he's averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA

