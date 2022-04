PARADISE (CBS13) — A new emergency warning system is coming to the fire-ravaged Butte County town of Paradise thanks to a $2 million FEMA grant. The grant comes nearly four years after the Camp Fire nearly destroyed the town. The goal is to get construction started this summer. The mayor of Paradise said this is something the community really pushed for, so if disaster strikes again, they have something they can count on. “These are the wins as a town that we need to have,” Mayor Steve Crowder said. That win is keeping Paradise strong with a new system giving the community advanced notice...

PARADISE, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO