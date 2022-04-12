ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

EXPLAINER: Why Finkenauer's Senate bid rests on 3 signatures

By DAVID PITT and THOMAS BEAUMONT
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer’s hopes of running against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this fall may hinge on a state Supreme Court ruling on three petition signatures. Finkenauer's campaign was thrown into turmoil this week after a judge overturned a panel's decision that...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Washington Examiner

Democrats block trans candidate from primary for trying to 'manipulate voters'

A local Missouri Democratic committee took a page from the Communist Party of China's playbook when it blocked a transgender woman from running as a Democrat in a county election, the spurned candidate told the Washington Examiner. Roberta Gough, 84, has run in five elections in Missouri since 2010, twice...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Zach Wahls
Person
Abby Finkenauer
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Randy Feenstra
Person
Scott Beattie
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Senate#State Senate#Democratic Senate#Getting On#Ap#The Iowa Supreme Court#Republicans#Allamakee#State Objections Panel
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy