Recent birth announcements for Lake County. Nikolai Adonis Farber was born March 31, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. His parents are Stephen Harmon and Erica Halveland of Pablo. His paternal grandparents are Debra Kobin of Three Lakes, Wisc., and Nick Farber of Jacksonville, Fla. His maternal grandparents are Lisa Reese of Ronan and Eric Halveland of Jacksonville. Nikolai joins siblings Bennett and Rowan. Photos are for artistic purposes only and do not necessarily reflect AAP Infant Safe Sleep recommendations.

LAKE COUNTY, MT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO