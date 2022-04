WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man convicted of attempted murder was back in front of a judge to find out his fate. Tuesday, Jimi McDonald was sentenced to life in prison for attempted first degree murder with a weapon. He was also sentenced to life in prison for burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, 15 years for shooting at, into, or within a building, ten years for burglary of a dwelling while armed, and five years for each of the five counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. All sentences will run consecutively.

