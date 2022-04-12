Scheduled Santa Fe National Forest prescribed burn postponed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another prescribed burn planned for the Santa Fe Watershed has been postponed indefinitely. Fire managers had a start window of Apr. 18 but say the focus now is suppressing the Hermit’s Peak Fire .
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Martes 12 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico News Podcast: Why Does New Mexico’s Drought Matter?
- New Mexico: Fire Evacuations: What you need to know
- Crime: Woman wanted for Edgewood Walmart arson arrested
The prescribed burn was planned to reduce fuel and protect the watershed which provides about 40% of the water for Santa Fe residents. With the narrowing window for spring prescribed burns, fire managers will determine a later date for the broadcast burn in the Santa Fe Watershed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 4