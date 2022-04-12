Scheduled Santa Fe National Forest prescribed burn postponed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another prescribed burn planned for the Santa Fe Watershed has been postponed indefinitely. Fire managers had a start window of Apr. 18 but say the focus now is suppressing the Hermit’s Peak Fire .

The prescribed burn was planned to reduce fuel and protect the watershed which provides about 40% of the water for Santa Fe residents. With the narrowing window for spring prescribed burns, fire managers will determine a later date for the broadcast burn in the Santa Fe Watershed.

