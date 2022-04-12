ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Scheduled Santa Fe National Forest prescribed burn postponed

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgE4J_0f7HC3zz00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another prescribed burn planned for the Santa Fe Watershed has been postponed indefinitely. Fire managers had a start window of Apr. 18 but say the focus now is suppressing the Hermit’s Peak Fire .

Story continues below

The prescribed burn was planned to reduce fuel and protect the watershed which provides about 40% of the water for Santa Fe residents. With the narrowing window for spring prescribed burns, fire managers will determine a later date for the broadcast burn in the Santa Fe Watershed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Crews work to contain Hermits Peak Fire in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn, on a windy day, in the Santa Fe National Forest has erupted into a wildfire. This isn’t the first time this has happened. Crews conducting a prescribed burn Wednesday say it quickly turned into a wildfire called the Hermits Peak Fire. It’s about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Julie Anne Overton with the Santa Fe National Forest explains, “the thing you have to remember or realize about this fire is that it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain, very rugged, very remote.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

High winds cause prescribed burn to spread into wildfire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Firefighters are still working to get control of a prescribed burn in Chaves County, located between Dexter and Roswell. Nineteen hundred acres have been burned so far and winds have been the biggest factor. The Bureau of Land Management says numerous fire crews from multiple agencies worked through the night to get […]
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

U.S. Forest Service apologizes for Hermits Peak Fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire in northern New Mexico continues to grow rapidly, forcing evacuations. At a community meeting, authorities say communities should remain on alert as winds could push the fire north. “I think we have another possible day if we have the same activity that we had today. That fire moved a […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Big Hole Fire, Dangerous winds, Hermits Peak Fire, Asking permission, Opening day

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: Why Does New Mexico’s Drought Matter? Criminals using ghost guns now face federal charges Sports Desk: Isotopes ready for home opener, ABS coming later Rio Rancho holds city council runoff election National Park admission waived on Saturday NM Ice Wolves raising money for Ukraine Russian war worsens fertilizer […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe National Forest#Arson#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Five arrested in New Mexico connected to Colorado burglary

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions. San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

NMSP searching for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department and New Mexico State Police are searching for an inmate that walked off assignment Tuesday afternoon in Rio Rancho. Officials are encouraging nearby residents to remain indoors and secure their homes and vehicles. A work crew from the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility’s minimum-security unit was out […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy