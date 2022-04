Getaways by road, rail and sky are expected to be disrupted this long weekend as travellers race to get away for the Easter break.Despite the soaring cost of fuel, motorists are planning more Easter leisure journeys than ever before in the coming weekend.The RAC says drivers are collectively planning more than 21 million leisure journeys by car this weekend – the highest number for an Easter bank holiday since the organisation first started tracking motorists’ plans in 2014.The scale of the Easter getaway on the roads is likely to be increased because of the closures of key parts of the...

TRAFFIC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO