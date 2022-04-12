ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, OH

Movie filming near Leesburg

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA large portion of the upcoming film series “Grace” will be filmed in the Leesburg area in a series of buildings constructed by Howard Michael Davidson to resemble an old West town. Davidson decided to make his plans for what he calls Red Oak Old West Town...

www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Seeing a film at The Avenue movie theater in Rehoboth

Long before the Movies at Midway opened on Route 1, Rehoboth Beach had its very own single-screen theater at 32 Rehoboth Ave. This photograph was made in 1951. The movie of the day was “Purple Heart Diary,” a World War II love story released in November starring Frances Langford and Judd Holdren. The other movie posters appear to be “Slaughter Trail” and “On The Loose.” The theater was built in 1941 by William B. Derrickson, father to Richard Derrickson who opened Movies at Midway and once operated the now-defunct Rehoboth Mall Cinema. William opened the The Center Theatre in 1945 across Rehoboth Avenue. He later opened the Midway Palace theater in 1965. The Avenue remained open until the 1960s. Addresses in Rehoboth Beach changed in the mid-1980s, so the Avenue Theater’s location was at today’s Odysea shop in the second block. The Center Theatre was located on the property that is now Browseabout Books.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Newnan Times-Herald

Movie filming continuing in Newnan this week

Fresh off the recent ‘Walking Dead’ production, the city of Newnan will host more filming in town this week. Starting Wednesday, Starz Family Entertainment will use the old Piedmont Hospital location at 60 Hospital Road to film “The Saint.”. Intermittent Traffic Control is anticipated, with the exceptions...
NEWNAN, GA
KING-5

Movie filmed in Centralia and Chehalis makes strong streaming debut

SEATTLE — Leslie Goyette, an experienced theatrical director in Portland, had always been a closet writer. But one of her scripts, inspired by a town in her home state of Kentucky, she decided to share with fellow stage mom, Michele Englehart. Michele was so impressed, she told Leslie the...
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Leesburg, OH
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Nashville, OH
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Says Goodbye to Old Attractions

Recently, Dollywood, owned by country legend Dolly Parton, bid adieu to an old and oft-forgotten attraction. The area in question was an old tunnel, sometimes referred to as the Silver Dollar Mine, which existed in the park since the mid-1970s. At a Glance. Dollywood said goodbye to the old mine...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Stafford
Person
Kathy Garver
WLKY.com

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men — Terry and Michael — had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
AUGUSTA, KY
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Oak Old West Town#Amish#Ncis
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Bruce Willis’ 10 best movies ranked

Bruce Willis turns 67 today. His films have earned him widespread acclaim and box office success, cementing him as one of Hollywood’s most beloved action stars. To wish the German-born actor a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his, plus a few honorable mentions. 10)...
CELEBRITIES
WEHT/WTVW

Movie filmed in the Tri-State hits the box office

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WEHT) – A movie shot locally here in the Tri-State area is in the theaters. “So Cold the River” is inspired by and filmed entirely at the iconic West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick, Indiana. The movie is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller written by Michael Koryta. The […]
FRENCH LICK, IN
KTEN.com

Where 10 iconic horror movies were filmed

British real estate tycoon Lord Harold Samuel once said, “There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.” The same can be said of movie-making. Of particular import is the horror movie genre, where the vibe and atmosphere are everything. From the original “Nosferatu” to Jordan...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WJTV 12

Crew wraps up filming of horror movie in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A horror movie being filmed in Natchez will be wrapped up this week. The Natchez Democrat reported the tentative name of the movie is “From Black.” The movie is classified as horror and psychological thriller. Real deputies from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue agents will be in […]
NATCHEZ, MS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movie Filmed in Your State

More than 100 years ago, the motion-picture industry decamped to California from the East Coast to work in better weather, escape the monopoly imposed by Thomas Edison, and film at  lower production costs. While the industry has certainly flourished there, however, filmmakers have shot scenes in every state in the union to provide authenticity to […]
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Our movie critic picks 9 spring films to stream or rent

Fall movies are a thing, winter movies are definitely a thing, but spring movies? Spring is a distinctive season — not my favorite, but hey, we all do our own thing — and it’s a little harder to pin down as a distinctive movie look. What is a spring movie, really, but a summer movie with a light sweater on? But I came up with three things that mean spring to me — cherry blossoms, baseball and hats — and found three lovely movies for each. I’ve noted the subscription streaming services that include them below, but all can be rented from services like Vudu, Google Play, Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video, or are available to borrow on DVD from the public library or Scarecrow Video. Happy spring, to all who celebrate!
MOVIES
104.5 KDAT

From baseball to tornadoes: movies filmed in Iowa

These five movies captured our great state in many different ways. I mentioned in my introductory article that I'm a huge movie fan. So much so that I've been writing movie reviews personally and professionally for almost 13 years! The empathy and entertainment afforded by movies is priceless. Sometimes, it's nice to peel back the metaphorical curtain and look into how/where a movie was made.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy