Hale recognized by Ar House

By Bren Yocom
swark.today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPE – A public school teaching career spanning 51 years was recently given official recognition from the Arkansas House of Representatives. State Representative Danny Watson of Hope presented Yerger Middle School Career Development Teacher Henry Hale with a Legislative Citation that marks the body’s formal recognition of his...

swark.today

Comments / 1

