ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Man on Probation Arrested Carrying Nail Spiked Bat in Madera

KMJ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADERA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was arrested after deputies found him walking around with a baseball bat with nails sticking out of it. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office...

www.kmjnow.com

Comments / 3

Related
KMPH.com

Police arrest man accused in recent thefts in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — Madera Police said they arrested a man they suspected to be behind several recent thefts in both the city and county of Madera. Officers said 25-year-old Juan Aguiar was arrested Monday after police found drugs and a loaded gun on him. Police said they also found a bunch of stolen property, like lawn equipment, tools, car jumper cables and a lot more.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for store robbery in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man suspected of a robbery in Merced has been arrested on Saturday. Officers responded to the Family Clothes store inside Merced Marketplace but when they arrived the suspect was believed to be long gone. According to witnesses, the suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
MERCED, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Probation unit announces arrests, seizures

Kern County Probation Department officers reported several arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons, in a news release Monday. Officers conducting a search Friday in the 200 block of Churchill Drive in Bakersfield ended up making four arrests in connection with their investigation, which uncovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun that had been also reported stolen, a half-pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, approximately 500 fentanyl pills and over $26,000 in cash.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County probation department makes firearm arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Probation Department’s Adult Probation Supervision Unit conducted a home call on Wednesday and found several guns and ammunition. They were looking for Travis Anthony Holder who is on Felony Probation. He was found in the 3900 block of Suzy Street in Bakersfield.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
City
Madera, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man shoots mother and sister, kills father: FCSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Christian Church#Machete#Kmj
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

UC Merced officer arrested for domestic violence, stalking ex-girlfriend, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A UC Merced officer was arrested for domestic violence and stalking his ex-girlfriend on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials say Israel Garcia, who works as an officer for the UC Merced Police Department, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement that he had sexually and […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy