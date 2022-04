After a two-year hiatus, Tacolandia will return to Civic Center Park on Saturday, June 4, with all-you-can-eat tacos and all the fun you can handle from 4 to 7 p.m. Over forty taquerias and restaurants will be offering unlimited samples of their best dishes; the lineup includes 3 Margaritas, Bellota, Cabrón Carbón, Casa Cortés, Chile con Quesadilla, Dee Tacko, El Jefe, El Reparo Mexican Grill, La Diabla, Las Delicias, Los Molinos, Mas Kaos, Migrante Concept, Moya’s Tacos, Necio, Que Bueno Suerte!, Street Side Eats, Taco Block, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Teocali Cantina, Work & Class and XATRUCHO, with more to come.

