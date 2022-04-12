Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coffee County through 1245 AM CDT At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ansley to near Brantley to near Andalusia. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elba, New Brockton, Lee, Pine Level, Mixons Crossroads, Perry Store, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Ino, Lowry Mill, Camp Humming Hills, Wise Mill, Roeton, Clowers Crossroads, Basin, Arcus, Woodland Grove Church, Jack, Java and Alberton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
