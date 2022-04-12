ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Nuvance receives $2.1M to open mental health and addiction services center in Norwalk

By Abigail Brone
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — Nuvance Health has received more than $2 million in congressional funds to expand mental health and addiction services. The $2.1 million in federal funding will expand substance abuse treatment and mental health outpatient services in Fairfield County, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. “The federal grant will...

