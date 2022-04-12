Dave Romney catalyzes Nashville SC to comeback victory at Sporting Kansas City

The Columbus Blue Jackets have not been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but it has been known for a while that they wouldn’t be in the running for hockey in May. Add in several key injuries over the last month, including captain Boone Jenner, as well as a seven-game losing streak from the end of March into the beginning of April, and it seemed like there wasn’t much excitement among fans for the remainder of the season. All of that changed in an instant when the organization announced the signings of top prospect Kent Johnson, as well as defenseman Nick Blankenburg after the University of Michigan was eliminated from the Frozen Four by the NCAA’s leading scorer Bobby Brink and the University of Denver.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO