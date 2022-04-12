Dave Romney catalyzes Nashville SC to comeback victory at Sporting Kansas City
By Nashville SC
nashvillesc.com
1 day ago
Down 1-0 at halftime on Saturday night, Nashville SC needed big plays in order to get back into the match. They found them from defender Dave Romney, who scored the equalizing goal en route to a 2-1 come-from-behind win on the road at Sporting Kansas City. The back line...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville SC held an open practice Tuesday at the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States. The team is scheduled to play its first game at 30,000-seat GEODIS Park on May 1, though there are still some construction and final touches being finalized. Defender...
The newly built Geodis Park is preparing to host its first of 17 home matches this season for Nashville SC. But with limited parking available and parts of the property still under construction, there is concern about simply getting to the games.
Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario each scored a pair of first-half goals, and the United States women's national team beat Uzbekistan 9-0 on Tuesday to extend the team's unbeaten streak to 67 games on American soil. Trinity Rodman, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored her first international goal...
The Columbus Blue Jackets have not been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but it has been known for a while that they wouldn’t be in the running for hockey in May. Add in several key injuries over the last month, including captain Boone Jenner, as well as a seven-game losing streak from the end of March into the beginning of April, and it seemed like there wasn’t much excitement among fans for the remainder of the season. All of that changed in an instant when the organization announced the signings of top prospect Kent Johnson, as well as defenseman Nick Blankenburg after the University of Michigan was eliminated from the Frozen Four by the NCAA’s leading scorer Bobby Brink and the University of Denver.
Comments / 0