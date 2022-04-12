ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Docs: Attempted kidnapping suspect called boy 'cute'

wogx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County deputies arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a boy...

www.wogx.com

Kansas City Star

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
Davenport Journal

Conwoman tricked her date she met on social media to come to her apartment before she and her accomplices burned him, stabbed him and forced him to call his family to come up with ransom money

The 22-year-old woman lured the male victim, whom she met on social media, to her home where she and three other men proceeded to torture the man and hold him hostage, while demanding the victim’s family pay a $100,000 ransom for his release. The unsuspecting 24-year-old man was tied up and burned while his kidnappers forced him to call his family to come up with $100,000 in ransom money to secure his release.
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
