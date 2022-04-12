Docs: Attempted kidnapping suspect called boy 'cute'

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO