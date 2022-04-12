The Citadel comes back to down The College

Courtesy of The Citadel Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – In a game that saw three lead changes in the final four innings, it was The Citadel that come through with a three-run eighth inning to defeat the College of Charleston, 8-6, Tuesday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 8, College of Charleston 6

Records: College of Charleston (19-13), The Citadel (18-13)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Charleston leads 56-42

How it Happened

The Cougars struck first as Tyler Sorrentino started the game with a triple and scored on a Trotter Harlan single to the right side.

CofC added to the lead in the 5 th inning on a two-run double from Sam Cochrane.

inning on a two-run double from Sam Cochrane. The Bulldogs answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Wesley Lane and Dylan Costa started the inning with walks, and Tilo Skole’s sacrifice bunt was thrown away, scoring Lane.

With two outs, Cole Simpson ripped a two-run double into the right field corner.

The Citadel took the lead in the sixth inning after Travis Lott was hit by a pitch and Lane walked to start the inning. Costa scored a run with a grounder to the right side and Skole followed with a RBI single up the middle.

CofC got a run back in the seventh inning on a RBI single to left from Harlan.

With two outs in the eighth, the Cougars got a RBI triple from Cam Dean to tie the game, then scored the go ahead run on a throwing error on a bunt.

The Bulldogs came back in the home half of the inning as Dominick Poole was hit by a pitch and sacrificed to second by Costa. Skole followed with a single to left to put runners on the corners.

Ryan McCarthy followed with a double just inside the bag at third to score Poole. When the ball was misplayed, Skole was able to slide home safely with what turned out to be the game-winning run.

McCarthy stole third to make the infield have to play in, and Noah Mitchell capitalized with a RBI single through the left side.

Inside the Box Score

The victory put an end to an 18-game losing streak to the Cougars.

The Bulldogs tied the game with three runs in the fifth inning, took the lead with two runs in the sixth, and won the game with three runs in the eighth inning.

The Citadel improved to 15-0 this season when scoring six runs or more.

Devin Beckley made his fifth start of the season and struck out seven over 5.0 innings in the no decision.

The three runs allowed were first runs he allowed in five starts this season. Over those starts, Beckley has allowed the three runs on just 12 hits and 31 strikeouts over 26.0 innings.

Simon Graf come on and pitched a scoreless inning. He got the Bulldogs out of a jam in the seventh by getting a lineout double play with runners on first and second.

George Derrick Floyd (1-0) picked up his first career victory after allowing just one hit over the final 1.1 shutout innings.

Tilo Skole led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Ryan McCarthy finished 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, RBI and run scored.

Noah Mitchell added two hits, while Cole Simpson finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs.

Brooks Lucas (0-1) took the loss for Cougars after giving up three runs on two hits over 1.2 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to the road for a three-game Southern Conference series at VMI on April 14-16. The series opener is set for 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

