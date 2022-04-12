ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Las Vegas student strangled, sexually assaulted teacher ‘to get revenge,’ police say

By David Charns
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas high school student accused of attempting to kill his teacher last week reportedly strangled and beat the young woman several times before sexually assaulting her, police said.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia, 16, is being processed as an adult due to the nature of the charges. He faces 15 charges including attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping. Nine additional charges were added on Monday.

Martinez Garcia is an 11 th grader at Eldorado High School, documents indicated.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on April 12, 2022. (KLAS)

The teacher told police Martinez Garcia came to her classroom “to see what assignments he might be missing in her class,” police wrote in a report obtained Tuesday by the 8 News Now I-Team.

The teacher said Martinez Garcia and she moved to her desk and were talking about assignments he was missing and his grades when she felt like she was being choked, police said. Police believe the high school student used a computer cord to strangle her, they wrote in documents.

At some point, Martinez Garcia reportedly grabbed the back of the teacher’s hair and hit it against an object, forcing her to pass out, police said.

The teacher remembers waking up alone in the room. Martinez Garcia then reportedly came back into the room and punched her in the face, police said.

The teacher “asked Jonathan repeatedly why he was ‘doing this’ to her,” police said. The student replied though he really liked this specific teacher, he “didn’t like teachers” and was “getting revenge” police said.

The teacher then lost consciousness again as Martinez Garcia allegedly held his hands on her neck.

When the teacher woke up, her pants and underwear were pulled down, police said.

Eldorado High School in the east Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

Martinez Garcia then reportedly tried covering the teacher with a cabinet in the room, police said.

Martinez Garcia also called a parent during the incident, telling the teacher, “Can’t you just die already, hurry up,” the teacher told police.

The teacher said she pretended to be dead several times so Martinez Garcia would leave, police said. A staff member later found the teacher under the shelf.

When speaking to detectives, Martinez Garcia said he had received scratches on his arm from a cat, police said. The student also reportedly told police he had tried to sexually assault the teacher, “but ‘stopped’ himself.”

Martinez Garcia also reportedly performed a sex act in front of the teacher, telling police they would find his DNA on her.

It was determined Tuesday that the teen will be evaluated by at least two doctors to determine his competency before any more court proceedings take place.

Garcia is currently being held on a $500,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Community Policy