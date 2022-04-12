ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Man Sentenced On Felony DWI Charge

 1 day ago
A 56-year-old Sulphur Springs man was sentenced in district court Monday on a felony DWI charge, according to arrest and jail reports. Peter Millard Wyman was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, for a trial before the court on a motion to revoke his probation...

KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
