Manasota Key, FL

Women’s Resource Center Will Offer Free Business Coaching for Female Entrepreneurs

sarasotamagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with the Tampa Bay Women’s Business Centre, Manasota SCORE and CareerSource to provide a free business...

www.sarasotamagazine.com

The Herald-Times

It's Your Business: Small Business Development Center provides free help in south-central Indiana

Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington serves as the regional host for the Indiana Small Business Development Center. In my role as regional director of the South Central SBDC region, it is my responsibility to help all Hoosiers in our region interested in starting a small business get the information they need to make decisions about starting their business. For those already in business, it is our job to help you stay in business, grow and thrive.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Baltimore Times

It’s Black Female Entrepreneurs’ Time to be at the Driver’s Seat

Where I am from, nail salons are a quick, convenient, in-and-out maintenance experience. However, I wanted to create a nail salon experience that could be a cozy, welcoming space for social gatherings. For nearly a decade, I’ve owned and operated my nail salon, Scrub Nail Boutique, and later opened my hair salon Twist Out Blow Out. My customers come to me for more than just the quality care; they also come for the community. Salons are havens for Black women to congregate and share spaces that feel uniquely ours. The ability to create that atmosphere is simply empowering. But there’s another layer to my work that is empowering— my ability to financially support my employees as an entrepreneur.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRMG

The Greenwood Women’s Business Center is open and ready to help you with your business plan

TULSA, Okla. — Dr. Patricia Breeckner with Natural Health on Greenwood Inc. is the current oldest business on Greenwood. She opened up in the 90′s when there was just U-Haul. She is ready to pass the baton off for the new entrepreneurs to come in and be the future. She adds, the Greenwood Women’s Business Center has the resources and tools needed like help with business plans and how to approach a bank about loans.
TULSA, OK
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

Women Entrepreneurs Are Critical to America's Economic Recovery

As we celebrate Women's History Month, it is important to take a step back and admire how far women entrepreneurs have come. In 2019, women-owned businesses employed more than 10 million workers and accumulated $1.8 trillion in profit. Today, more Americans are opening new businesses at a record rate -- there were 5.4 million new business applications last year alone. We know that women-owned businesses are a key driver of this growth, especially businesses owned by minority women.
BUSINESS
KTUL

Greenwood Women's Business Center unveils newly renovated facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood Women's Business Center unveiled its newly renovated facility this morning. The facility, which is located in the historical Greenwood District downtown, is one of the last buildings standing after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. A centerpiece in the initiative is to "help rebuild...
TULSA, OK
WREG

Morning Center offers free support to expecting mothers

Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making memphis better. This week, we sat down with a group that believes every expectant mom in need should be surrounded by love and support no matter their income. Sachmere Bougard was just a teenager when she realized she was expecting. “It was […]
CHARITIES
pymnts.com

Hybrid Office Furniture Startup Branch Raises $10M in Series A

Office furniture startup Branch, which specializes in designs for remote and hybrid workers, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round to accelerate the development of new products for both home and corporate offices. “Many of us spend more time interacting with office furniture than any other product except...
ECONOMY
Essence

Meet The Black Women Who Are Charting A Path In Social Entrepreneurship

Despite the already daunting challenges of being an entrepreneur, these Black women are making it their business to create the change they want to see. When you think of entrepreneurship, often the first thing that comes to its mind is meeting profit margins, prioritizing your bottom line…or in layman’s terms, making a lot of money.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Nurse-assisting robotics firm Diligent raises $30M

Diligent has been leading that specific charge for some time now. Late last year, we spoke with Georgia Tech associate professor Andrea Thomaz, who co-founded the company in 2017 with Vivian Chu, to discuss precisely how profound an impact the past two years have had on the firm. She noted, in part:
BUSINESS
VISTA.Today

Malvern Man Known for Basketball and Entrepreneurship Helps Startups Succeed as Leader of Sixers Innovation Lab

Seth Berger.Image via the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers Innovation Lab — led by Seth Berger, a Malvern resident whose name is synonymous with entrepreneurship and basketball in the Delaware Valley — recently launched a second venture fund that will support early-stage startups across the country, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MALVERN, PA
TechCrunch

A neobank for digital entrepreneurs, founded by a former Apple Card designer, just raised $5.3M

While running his own business — a service-based design agency — Sathyanesan quickly realized that banking options for a digital solopreneur were less than ideal. In his view, there were “amazing banking products” available for individuals, startups, small businesses and large corporations, but that the digital entrepreneur “has been left behind.”
SMALL BUSINESS

