What is today’s news? | Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s roundup, get caught up on the latest news about ethanol, pasture management, and estate tax laws. The EPA will issue an emergency waiver allowing sales of E15 — gasoline that is 15% corn ethanol — this summer, announced President Biden on Tuesday, ahead of a...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
FOXBusiness

Economist reveals when the US could see a recession

Thru the Cycle President John Lonski revealed on Wednesday when he believes a recession could be expected. He argued on "Varney & Co." that as the substantial pandemic-era stimulus "is taken away," the U.S. economy will slow down and "with that the unemployment rate rises," which could lead to a recession, based on historical patterns.
ECONOMY
State
Iowa State
The Associated Press

More Americans apply for jobless benefits; layoffs still low

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 202,000 for the week ending March 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week’s tally of 188,000 claims was the fewest since 1969. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
BUSINESS
#Corn Ethanol#Gas Prices#E15#The White House#Pasture Management
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's March soybean imports fall on year on cargo delay

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans slid in March from the previous year's figure, customs data showed on Wednesday, as bad weather delayed the harvest and exports from top supplier Brazil. The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-CEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott said on Wednesday. "It is very important, very vital,...
JOE BIDEN
YourErie

Why is inflation so high and when will it return to normal?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just in your imagination – your bills have increased, and inflation is the cause. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) tracks data on the price of goods and wages. That data is made available through the bureau’s website. According to the BLS data, from February 2021 through February 2022, the […]
ERIE, PA
Agriculture Online

Ukraine can export 600,000 T grain/oilseeds a month, may increase to 2 mln T

KYIV, April 11 (Reuters) - With blocked Black Sea ports, Ukraine is able to export 600,000 tonnes of grain and oilseeds a month, but may increase export capacity to 2 million tonnes, Ukrainian traders union UGA said on Monday. Ukraine used to export almost all its grain and oilseeds via...
WORLD
Lootpress

US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

NOPA March U.S. soybean crush seen at 181.991 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely notched their largest March crush on record amid good margins and strong demand for soymeal, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. With ample crushing supplies on hand, many processors ran...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT soybeans, wheat climb on tighter stocks

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) assessed global supply and demand, reflecting the impact the war in Ukraine has had on Black Sea exports. Grain prices remained underpinned by Russia's six-week-old invasion of Ukraine, which...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry grain, oilseed, beet area estimates

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of April. 1 and in 1,000 hectares. 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg STRAW CEREALS 7,496 -- 7,355 -1.9% -0.8% Soft wheat 4,983 -- 4,787 -3.9% -0.7% - winter 4,961 4,745 4,765 -4.0% -0.7% - spring 22 -- 22 -0.2% +3.8% Durum wheat 294 -- 285 -3.2% -6.0% - winter 285 277 276 -3.2% -4.8% - spring 9 -- 9 -1.7% -33.0% Barley 1,730 -- 1,805 +4.3% -3.2% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,252 +4.4% -1.7% - spring 531 -- 553 +4.1% -6.5% Oats 107 -- 103 -4.0% +3.3% - winter 61 56 57 -6.3% +1.2% - spring 46 -- 46 -0.9% +6.0% Rye 43 42 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 330 333 -1.6% +11.5% OILSEEDS Rapeseed 980 -- 1,160 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,157 1,159 +18.4 -6.7% - spring 1 -- 1 -13.4% -40.7% PROTEIN CROPS 330 -- 303 -8.2% +6.7% SUGAR BEET 402 -- 396 -1.5% -11.6% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine export corn prices fall as conflict blocks ports - APK-Inform

April 9 (Reuters) - Export prices for Ukrainian corn have fallen due to large stocks and limited demand for the grain, which due to Russia's invasion can only be exported by rail across Ukraine's western border, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. One of the world's leading grains suppliers, Ukraine used...
AGRICULTURE

