Another Illinois guard jumps into transfer portal

By Dustin Schutte
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois is losing another guard to transfer. Brandin Podziemski has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, joining fellow guard Andre Curbelo. Podziemski spent just one season in Champaign before opting to...

Comments / 7

Peace
14h ago

I hate and don't fully understand the transfer portal. Who's bright idea was this? First it was jumping to the NBA now they can get in the transfer portal. My guess is that those that enter the transfer portal are looking for a team where they play more. These kids need to look up the definition of commitment. If you commit to one school then that's where you stay. Do they not factor this in when they make their final commitment to a college. Just because you were a fantastic high school player that doesn't always translate to meaning you will automatically be in the starting five as a freshman. Call it paying your dues. Next we'll be paying college athletes to play any collegiate sports. Seems like we've forgotten what college is about. It's about learning and earning a degree in hopes to better your lives in the future. It's just my opinion. College sports is following the footsteps of major league baseball and free agency. I just believe that when you make a commitment that you shou

Reply
2
Don Hill
19h ago

This kid got dose of reality remember the last guy on the bench was all star stud in high school if your game does go to the next level in practice you'll never see the floor in college

Reply
2
WILX-TV

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Transfer forward from Ohio includes 3 B1G schools among top options

A transfer forward from Ohio has narrowed down his list of potential options to six schools, three of which are from the B1G. Ben Vander Plas is reportedly considering Illinois, Iowa State, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending the past five seasons at Ohio.
OHIO STATE
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue hoops adds 7-footer from Sweden to 2022 recruiting class

Purdue will soon be adding another 7-footer to the basketball roster. The Boilermakers signed 7-foot-2 center William Berg on Wednesday, officially making him part of the 2022 recruiting class. He held offers from four other programs, picking Purdue over Illinois, Iona, UC-Riverside and Utah State. Berg joins a Purdue recruiting...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's complete 7-round mock draft includes 43 B1G names

The NFL Draft is less than one month away. Analysts are starting to put together their complete seven-round mock drafts as the league’s major offseason event creeps closer. On Monday, ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected the entire 2022 NFL Draft, predicting each of the 262 picks this year. A total of 43 B1G players were included in breakdown.
NFL

