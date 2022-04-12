ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Tuesday afternoon April 12th forecast

By Gabe Lenners
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll definitely need the jacket if you’re heading out early Wednesday morning! Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 40s for most areas, but should rebound to the mid 60s and low 70s. It will definitely be warmer the...

