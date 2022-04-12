Sister-Bear foundation awards over $8,000 grant to mobility-impaired adults

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $12.5 million in grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis, and once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. This will result in more nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 26 community parks statewide. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population and scope.

