Amarillo, TX

Sister-Bear foundation awards over $8,000 grant to mobility-impaired adults

By Tamlyn Cochran
KFDA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo nonprofit provides access to adaptive fitness and wellness resources for mobility-impaired adults. The First Quarter 2022 grant awards totaled to $8,010. The organization awarded...

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $6K Grant to Help for the Hungry and Homeless

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced they have awarded $6,000 to Help for the Hungry and Homeless in Waldorf, Md. John Brennan, president of Brennan Title Company in Waldorf, nominated the nonprofit to […] The post ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $6K Grant to Help for the Hungry and Homeless appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept. Awards over $12 million in Grants for Local Parks

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $12.5 million in grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis, and once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. This will result in more nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 26 community parks statewide. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population and scope.
TEXAS STATE
Coast News

Zable Foundation awards $1 million challenge grant to TERI

OCEANSIDE, CA, March 10, 2022 — San Diego-based Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation has awarded a $1 million challenge grant for the construction of two arts buildings bearing the Zable name on The TERI Campus of Life. This is the second $1 million challenge grant toward the Campus’ construction by the Foundation.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KFDA

City of Amarillo completes count of homeless population

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has completed the count of the homeless population in the city. The ‘winter point in time’ count found 539 homeless in the area with 368 being unsheltered, last summer the number was 499 homeless. The Community Development Director says we...
AMARILLO, TX
DeSoto Times Today

Christmas event awarded grants to grow and develop mobile app

Hernando’s famous Dickens of a Christmas holiday event is over eight months away. Eight months away from guaranteed snow on the court square, high tea, Victorian dancing, horse drawn carriages, and gingerbread house making. As details and planning are currently under development, the event organizer recently received a financial boost to further grow the yuletide affair.
CELL PHONES
KFDA

Clovis Animal Shelter opening this Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Shelter will begin opening to the public on Saturday. The shelter will open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting on Saturday, April 9. Officers and volunteers will be at the Animal Shelter to help assist, at 2203 E. Brady Avenue.
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

3 Amarillo area teachers honored as March Teachers On The Rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread honored three teachers as March winners of the Teachers On The Rise program. This month’s winners are Courtney Nelson of Alice Landergin Elementary, Katina Bailey of Sam Houston Middle School and Breanna Parker of Amarillo High School. “We...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo Utility Billing Mobile Units is available on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Mobile Unit is available. The Unit will be open Saturday, April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the East Branch Library, and the Southwest Branch Library. “This provides a convenient payment option for residents,” said COA Utility Billing...
AMARILLO, TX
Times-Republican

Community Foundation, student philanthropy groups award 25 grants

The Community Foundation of Marshall County (CFMC) hosted its annual grant awards ceremony on Tuesday evening on the campus of Marshalltown Community College (MCC). The CFMC, combined with three student philanthropy groups, awarded 18 organizations 25 different grants for various community minded projects. The grants totaled $112,000, and the CFMC board of directors awarded six of them.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KFDA

WTAMU’s Hill Chapel to be renovated following $1.5 million gift

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Hill Chapel will undergo the first major renovations in its 72-year history. This comes after a $1.5 million gift from the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation. Exterior and interior work will begin in the summer of 2023 on the Joseph A....
RELIGION
KFDA

Coffee Memorial Blood Center at less than 50% of the blood supply needed, critical shortage possible

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center has less than half of the blood supply needed, creating an immediate need for blood donors. According to a news release, the national blood supply has stayed near emergency levels for months, never recovering from COVID-related challenges. The High Plains region’s supply has faces similar challenges.
AMARILLO, TX
Government Technology

Spectrum Grant Supports Adult Tech Literacy in Georgia

(TNS) — Catoosa County 4-H received a $15,000 Digital Education Grant from Spectrum that will support the work of the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program. This grant is part of a multimillion-dollar commitment by Spectrum to provide digital education to communities nationwide. The 4-H Tech Changemakers program connects 4-H...
GEORGIA STATE
KFDA

Amarillo Zoo hosting ‘Easter Eggcitement’ event this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating Easter and is inviting the community. The “Easter Eggcitement” will be on Saturday April 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $6 per person with children ages two-and-under free. Staff will be available for zookeeper chats with...
AMARILLO, TX

