Powered by Bree Korta’s five-goal performance, Class A No. 9-rated Lincoln Pius X posted an 8-0 victory over Grand Island Senior High Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium. Korta scored two first-half goals as the Thunderbolts (7-1) built a 3-0 lead at the intermission. The junior midfielder added three more goals in the second half, including the final two, as Pius extended its winning streak to three matches.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO