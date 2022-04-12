ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Interview: Lincoln Co Commissioner Chris Bruns Recaps Weekly Meeting

huskeradio.com
 1 day ago

Chairman of the Lincoln County...

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
lowerbuckstimes.com

Bucks Commissioners meeting April 6

The Bucks County Commissioners will hold meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 10:30 a.m. at the Bucks County Administration Building, 55 E. Court St., in Doylestown. Future meetings will be on April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1, June 15, July 6,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey to have meet and greets, interviews for city manager next week

PETOSKEY — Petoskey is nearing the final stages in its search for a new city manager, as an extensive interview process is scheduled to begin next week. The city has been looking for a new city manager since Rob Straebel was removed from the position in October. With the field narrowed down to six candidates, Petoskey City Council members are expected to have a marathon, all-day interview session Wednesday, followed by a review session the following morning.
PETOSKEY, MI
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Commissioners March 22 Meeting Briefs

On Tuesday, March 22, Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris and Lead Video Producer Brent Huber provided the Board of County Commissioners with a proposed public hearing format. Harris discussed the public hearing survey being conducted by the Media Services Division, which has had more than half of the respondents preferring written testimony to provide feedback. The rest of the respondents were split among options to provide input at an in-person public hearing, participate virtually, or contact the Commissioners by phone.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
San Angelo LIVE!

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Railroad Commissioner Candidate Sarah Stogner

Railroad Commissioner Candidate Sarah Stogner talks with San Angelo LIVE!'s Yantis Green about energy production regulation and other duties of the office. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Mountaineer

Commissioners to attend broadband expansion meeting

A quorum of the Haywood County Board of Commissioners will attend a meeting to hear information about the expansion of broadband in Western North Carolina. The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Holly Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 366 Holly Springs Church Rd., Franklin. In...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy