ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Costa Mesa couple again plead not guilty in alleged road rage killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgM63_0f7H4bKl00

A Costa Mesa couple who were ordered last month to stand trial in connection with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy on a freeway in Costa Mesa, allegedly in a road rage incident, pleaded not guilty again Tuesday.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, and Wynne Lee, 23, were both held to answer on charges following a preliminary hearing March 30. They were ordered to return to court June 24 for a pretrial hearing before Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, where the two will go on trial.

Eriz is accused of fatally shooting Aiden Leos on the northbound 55 Freeway on May 21. Lee is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Futrell testified at the preliminary hearing how Eriz, who has a long beard and did so at the time of the shooting, shaved after the incident.

Futrell testified that the two got into a road-rage dispute with Aiden's mother on the freeway, which led to Eriz allegedly firing a shot into the rear of the vehicle.

The bullet ripped through the trunk and struck Aiden, who was in a car seat on the rear passenger side of his mother's car.

Aiden's mother, Joanna Cloonan, was taking her son to kindergarten in her Chevrolet Sonic about 8 a.m. when she was cut off by the defendants, who were in a Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, according to authorities.

Lee, who was driving, swung over out of the diamond lane to the fast lane, punched the gas and then pulled in front of Cloonan, prosecutors said. Lee made a peace sign to Cloonan, Futrell testified.

When Cloonan was further north, maneuvering to merge toward the eastbound 91 Freeway, she passed the defendants and flipped them off with the middle finger, Futrell testified.

She heard her son say "Ow,'' and immediately pulled over to see that Aiden suffered a chest wound, prosecutors said. The boy was pronounced dead later that morning in a hospital.

Lee's attorney, Tom Nocella, said his client never made any attempt to change her appearance or evade authorities, but Senior Deputy District Attorney Dan Feldman argued that she understood she was helping her boyfriend in covering up the crime by taking the car, which authorities were looking for, and leaving it a relative's home so they could use a different car.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin said, "It does appear to the court the felonies and misdemeanors have been committed,'' and ordered the two to stand trial.

Eriz is charged with second-degree murder and a felony count of discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing death. He faces up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted.

Lee faces up to four years behind bars if convicted of a felony count of being an accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Three of those years would be in prison and one in jail.

Comments / 22

Rommy Love
1d ago

why isn't anyone blaming the kids mom..... at the end of the day they were strangers people she was never going to see again. it's her fault that poor baby is dead. I know I carry kids in my car and their safety is priority no matter where we are as parents.

Reply(3)
11
Grandma 17
1d ago

This guy looks like his brain is fried on drugs🥴

Reply
16
doooh
1d ago

He's totally tweeked in that photo , the devil's dandruff !

Reply(1)
9
Related
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
News 12

Caregiver pleads guilty in starvation death of 7-year-old boy

A caregiver has pleaded guilty to charges in the starvation death of a 7-year-old boy Newburgh boy. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler tells News 12 that Leticia Bravo pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Peter Cuacuas. Bravo was the girlfriend of the boy's father and was his primary caregiver. She was accused of starving the boy and locking him in a room in the days before his death last February.
NEWBURGH, NY
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#California Highway Patrol#Chevrolet#Volkswagen
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

2 arrested for abusing 4-year-old boy: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said. On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Doctors there determined the injuries were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Not Bringing Woman Home As Promised

A man was arrested for felony kidnapping Friday and released on bond after he allegedly drove the victim into the Grapevine after promising to take her home. Around 4 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 49600 block of Gorman Post Road in Gorman regarding a check the area call for service, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
111K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy