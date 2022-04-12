ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Spain, France book tickets to 2023 Women's World Cup

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCO4o_0f7H4Il400
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Scotland v Spain - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 12, 2022 Spain players celebrate qualifying for the World Cup after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

April 12 (Reuters) - Spain and France became the latest teams to seal places at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after winning their qualifying groups on Tuesday, as England took a giant step towards joining them.

Sweden were the first European team to qualify for the World Cup following their earlier 1-1 draw at home to Ireland, and Spain sealed a berth at the finals with Jenni Hermoso's double for a 2-0 Group B victory away to Scotland. read more

Delphine Cascarino scored the winner just after the break as France defeated Slovenia 1-0 to ensure top spot in Group I. They kept up their 100% record with an eighth straight victory.

The top team in each group advance automatically to the finals, while teams finishing second go through the playoffs.

England's Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway netted twice each, and there was a goal for Ella Toone, as the visitors thumped Northern Ireland 5-0 to move closer to automatic qualification.

They have a full haul of 24 points from eight games and will win Group D with at least a draw away to second-placed Austria in their penultimate game in the section in September.

Denmark also made it eight wins from eight with a 2-0 success against Azerbaijan but, as Group E also contains Russia, suspended by FIFA over the country’s invasion of Ukraine, no decision has yet been made on how that section will be decided.

Second-placed Russia had taken 15 points from six games.

Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu ‘shot dead’ in Paris

The 42-year-old was killed outside a bar following a row, it was reported. Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office has said. Prosecutors confirmed to the Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened. L’Equipe sports daily...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

The Economics Of The FIFA World Cup

In a few months from now, billions of people will be glued to their TVs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that is set to take place in Qatar. Every four years, soccer’s global governing body gathers teams from over 30 countries for the world’s biggest sporting event that brings in billions of dollars in revenues and other economic benefits (jobs and tourism) for host nations and for FIFA itself.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delphine Cascarino
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Lauren Hemp
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#European#Group D#Group E
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
FIFA
BBC

Ghana in Qatar: Weight of history looms over World Cup hopes

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ghanaian writer Elizabeth Ohene says the nation's hopes, plus a lot of baggage, rest on the shoulders of its footballers. Ghana's Black Stars have qualified to go to Qatar later this year but it does seem our Fifa World Cup bid is dogged by the weight of history.
FIFA
tvinsider.com

Fox Sports Reveals 2022 Soccer World Cup Broadcast Schedule

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar this fall, and Fox Sports has now announced the schedule for the 64 soccer matches it will carry, including a highly anticipated encounter between the USA and England. Fox Sports will air 64 games between November 21 and December 18 across...
SOCCER
Reuters

Singapore, Korea lead Asia's central bank battle against inflation

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Singapore and South Korea both tightened monetary policy on Thursday, hot on the heels of rate hikes in Canada and New Zealand, as global policymakers moved quickly to prevent soaring inflation from derailing a fragile world economic recovery. While the four central banks began tightening...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain approves Valneva's easy-to-store COVID shot

(Reuters) -Britain approved on Thursday Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first country to give a nod to the French firm’s coronavirus shot that is easier to store and involves a process widely used in making flu and polio vaccines. The shot is also the sixth COVID-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Putin assured me gas supply is safe, Austrian leader tells APA

VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer when they met this week that Austria’s supply of gas from Russia is safe and the country can continue to pay for it in euros, Nehammer told national news agency APA. Nehammer met Putin near...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

402K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy