Tanks for the memories: Excitement returns as Blazers' season ends

A lottery draft pick, and maybe another 1st-round selection, give Portland fans a chance to hope for a brighter future.

In deference to Chauncey Billups' mantra of keeping things positive, we will use most of the words here to contemplate what might be ahead for Portland's NBA franchise.

Our journalistic souls suggest that we should document some of the more historic turns in the 2021-22 Trail Blazers' season, a journey that successfully ended with 11 consecutive losses. But, on second thought, it really is time to look ahead.

First, note that the most significant games for the Trail Blazers and their fans will be played April 13 and (perhaps) April 15. On April 13, CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans take on San Antonio in the first of two play-in games the Pelicans must win to land the No. 8 playoff seed. If they beat the Spurs, the Pelicans will play the loser of an April 12 game between the Clippers and Timberwolves.

Should the Pelicans win both play-in games and make the playoffs, their first-round pick will not come to Portland. Somehow, the idea of McCollum hitting a winning shot to send New Orleans to the playoffs and cost Portland a draft pick seems eerily plausible.

But the Pelicans have two chances to lose and thus hand Portland their 2022 first-round pick, which would mean picking twice in the top 15.

With the sixth worst record, Portland is guaranteed a top-10 pick in the June 23 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Portland has a 9% chance of landing the No. 1 pick when the NBA Draft Lottery is held on May 17. The Blazers' chances for landing a top-4 pick are roughly 37%.

No matter where the Blazers' pick lands, we can anticipate two months of debate (and an appropriate amount of angst) over who the team should select. Among players considered top-4 worthy in this year's draft are a group of teenagers including Gonzaga's talented-but-skinny 7-footer Chet Holmgren, Duke's 6-10 forward Paolo Banchero, Purdue 6-4 guard Jaden Ivey (an Anfernee Simons-Ivey backcourt of the future would be entertaining, but we've seen that formula, and Ivey is considered a below-average defender), and 6-10 Auburn forward Jabari Smith.

Other than Portland's draft haul, the many questions hanging over the franchise include who will be the permanent general manager. Joe Cronin, who's handled the job with confidence since Neil Olshey's unceremonious firing, hasn't yet shed the "interim" tag. It seems unlikely a change at the top is made ahead of the draft, given the hours of work being put into preparing, but who knows?

Whomever is making the big decisions for the Blazers, the largest thing looming is Damian Lillard's future. He will be 32 next season and due another $100 million extension in 2025 (when he turns 35). Dame's future is probably as much up to Dame as it is to whoever is calling the shots. Lillard has earned the right to decide his career course. But, barring some immediate high-level help arriving, a move to a new team might turn out to be the best decision for Lillard's championship dreams — and for Portland's longer-term success.

Despite the underwhelming (and often awful) basketball Portland played in the second half of this season, there are plenty of reasons to anticipate a brighter future.

The play of Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Josh Hart — and even that of Jusuf Nurkic during that four-game win streak before the All-Star Game — provided clear bright spots. The work of local big man Drew Eubanks, and the effort and pride exhibited by players who were consistently overmatched during Project Tank, should be commended.

Billups sounds excited about the offseason and the opportunities to shape the roster into a more hard-nosed (and more talented) outfit. He and his staff certainly deserve the opportunity to see what they can accomplish with a viable roster.

An under-the-radar question as the team retools is: how much cache Billups might have with free agents. Might the opportunity to play for Billups attract a player or two who previously would not have considered Portland?

When the Blazers decided that getting out from under big contracts for McCollum and Norman Powell was necessary, Billups was on board. He managed a difficult couple months with patience and grace, and it will be interesting to see what he can accomplish once he has a roster built to play his hard-nosed, ball-sharing style of basketball.

Between Feb. 4 and Feb. 8, Portland parted with CJ McCollum, Norm Powell, Robert Covington, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell. Between the trades and injuries (some of them, no doubt, part of the strategy to protect their most valuable players and lose enough to land a lottery draft pick), only C.J. Elleby, Ben McLemore, Keljin Blevins and Greg Brown III were on the opening day roster and played in the April 10 season-ending loss to Utah.

By going 2-21 after the All-Star Break, Portland finished 27-55, settling into the sixth worst record in the NBA, the club's lowest point since the 2005-06 team finished 21-61. (Through a couple of draft-day trades, the 2006 draft landed LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy in Portland and revived hope of a successful rebuild).

While longtime fans are right to be a bit squeamish about how their team uses its draft capital, it's important to understand the significance of this opportunity.

The 1977 championship team certainly benefited from the merger with the ABA, but Bill Walton was selected No. 1 in 1974, Lionel Hollins No. 6 and Bobby Gross No. 25 in 1975. Wally Walker was picked No. 5 and Johnny Davis No. 22 in 1976.

The early 1990s teams that twice made the Finals was led by the backcourt of Clyde Drexler (picked 14th in 1983) and Terry Porter (picked 24th in 1985). Jerome Kersey was a second-round pick in 1984, and Cliff Robinson a second-round pick in 1989. Even the notorious selection of Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan with the No. 2 pick in 1984 brought Portland Buck Williams in a trade.

And the roster of the 1999-2000 team, while built mostly through trades, included 13 players — 13! — who were picked in the first round of the draft, 10 of them in the top-12.

It's clear that the path to building a championship contender in these parts is through the draft, which is why the last few months of non-competitive basketball will be long forgotten if the franchise is able to shape its future from the picks and roster flexibility it received.

As Blazers fans know all too well, high draft picks are no guarantee of success. But, high picks are the only real path to success for all but the few glamor NBA franchises. So, taking that optimistic view Billups prefers, we can definitively proclaim that the next couple of months will be more interesting in Blazer land than the last few months have been.

